Top 2026 Summer Camps & Kids' Programs in the Hamptons

As idyllic as summer in the Hamptons may be and as much as we all love spending time with our kids, 24/7 is a bit much for even the most devoted among us. Kids need structure, stimulation and their own adventures. Whether you’re looking for a gentle parent-and-child introduction for a toddler, a creative arts immersion, a competitive sports program or full-day summer camps that runs all summer long – here’s where in-the-know East End families are enrolling their kids this summer.

Camp Gan Israel of the Hamptons

Camp Gan Israel of the Hamptons offers a safe, fun and nurturing Jewish camp experience where children ages 2–9 feel at home from the moment they arrive. With a cozy atmosphere, loving counselors and activities that build confidence and Jewish pride, kids thrive socially and emotionally all summer long. Running June 29 through July 31, the camp includes daily on-site swimming, along with hot lunch and snacks provided.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton, chabadofthehamptons.com

Camp Gan Israel Southampton

Camp Gan Israel Southampton offers a fun and loving environment for kids ages 12 months to 4 years to thrive. Their half day program includes soccer, water play and splash pool, challah baking, yoga, music, art, science, nature adventures, live animal experiences and plenty more. They are currently offering “early bird discount” rates for signing up.

214 Hill Street Southampton, campganisraelsouthampton.com

ColorPop Workshop Hamptons

This fun-filled day camp with flexible scheduling for children ages 4–12 (day passes or week options in both Southampton and Westhampton; 930-130 with options to extend) invites kids to dive into painting, clay and mixed media projects while creating their own mini masterpieces to take home. Through guided instruction across a variety of themed workshops, young artists will explore new techniques and materials while having a blast. Whether sculpting, painting or experimenting with textures, every child will leave with a unique creation and big smiles. Pizza, snacks and water is included; families are also welcome to send a packed nut-free lunch.

67 Jobs Lane, Southampton and 3 Sunset Avenue, Unit J Westhampton Beach, colorpopworkshop.com

Camp Mona

Camp Mona, is a nurturing early childhood summer program operated by The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, serving children ages 12 months through 5years. Camp Mona offers developmentally focused programs that blend play, creativity, and Jewish values in a warm, supportive environment. Camp Mona features state-of-the-art facilities including a dedicated art studio, music room, library, basketball court, inground pool, and outdoor playground-providing young campers with a dynamic, engaging space to learn, create, and play each day. Sessions run Monday through Friday from June 22 through August 28, when experienced, certified teachers guide young learners through enriching early childhood experiences designed to help them grow, explore, and thrive.

154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach, thehamptonsynagogue.org/camp-mona

Country School Camp

The Country School in East Hampton offers a nurturing summer camp for children from 18 months to age 9, including a “First Friends” parent-and-child option for younger toddlers. The program blends art, music, movement, nature exploration, team sports and swim instruction, with snacks provided and lunches brought for full-day campers, all aimed at building confidence and community in a playful setting.

7 Industrial Road, Wainscott, countryschooleasthampton.org

Future Stars Camp

Future Stars Camp in Southampton offers a broad and active summer experience for children roughly ages 5–13, with age-appropriate programming that includes sports, multi-sports, STEAM, arts and specialty activities designed to build skills, confidence, teamwork and enthusiasm. Campers participate in a well-structured, safe environment with professional coaches and educators, and early registration often helps families secure popular sessions and take advantage of discounts.

Multiple locations, fscamps.com

Hayground Camp

Hayground Camp, serving children ages 3 to 13, offers a choice-based day camp experience in Bridgehampton, NY. Campers design their own days from a wide range of activities including swimming, sports, art, woodshop, kitchen and garden projects, biking, yoga, drama, and more. With a strong emphasis on autonomy, collaboration, and creative exploration, Hayground’s long-standing model encourages children to build confidence, independence and lifelong skills in a supportive community setting.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton, haygroundcamp.org

It Takes A Village

It Takes a Village offers a summer camp that fosters growth and adventure. The children’ s days start with lots of outdoor time in their nationally certified outdoor classroom. Each day is filled with process art, sensory opportunities, hours of play and exploration of theme-based ecosystem learning. It’s a camp for children who love to get messy and explore, and the experience is now offered at two central locations – Southampton and Hampton Bays for one to six weeks of camp with full or half day options for 2.9 to 5-year-old children.

Multiple locations, ittakesavillagehb.com

Kindercamp

Kindercamp is an 8-week summer program designed for ages 2 to 6 at The Children’s School Southampton. Families can choose to enroll for the entire eight weeks or sign up week-by-week, offering flexibility to meet different schedules. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon so it’s a great option for those looking for short days.

160 Main Street Southampton, thechildrensschoolsouthampton.com

Shine Hamptons

Join Aaron Goldschmidt and Shine’s dynamic summer staff for an innovative and creative summer experience for children ages 20 months to 13 years old. Celebrate all things East End with daily art and nature projects, science & gardening, weekly visits from SOFO and local artists and artisans, field trips, and more. Camp runs from Monday, June 22 through Friday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Ask about early drop-off and late pick-up on M/W/F or June Camp from June 1–19. Register for any dates you choose — anywhere from one to five days per week.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, shinenyc.net

Southampton Camp & Club Southampton Camp & Club is Southampton’s premier children’s traditional summer day camp, welcoming campers ages 2–11. With complimentary door-to-door transportation (serving Remsenberg through Sagaponack, including the North Fork and Sag Harbor), along with nutritious snacks and lunch provided daily, every detail is thoughtfully managed to provide families with an unmatched camp experience. Each day is filled with exciting activities including aquatics, sports, creative and performing arts, and unforgettable special events. Guided by their experienced and attentive staff, campers are supported in a safe, nurturing environment where fun, creativity, and confidence grow together. At Southampton Camp & Club, campers experience big camp fun with a small camp feel, where every child is known. Join them this summer and experience the Southampton Camp & Club difference.

665 Majors Path, Southampton, southamptoncc.com

Southampton Youth Association

For more than 55 years, Southampton Youth Association has created a place where kids can run, create, compete, perform and, as they say, “simply be kids.” Their five-week morning camp runs July 6 through August 7 from 8 a.m. to noon and serves children entering age-based groups based on their fall 2026 grade. Each week is packed with sports, arts and crafts, themed activities, and local trips including Splish Splash. Campers look forward to the camp’s Got Talent, our summer birthday celebration, Camp Olympics, spirited group competitions, and Friday ice pops to celebrate the week. This year’s theme is Disney.

33 Flying Point Road # 102, Southampton, syainc.org

The Mom Club

The Mom Club, a supportive community of influential moms, will be hosting events throughout the summer once again – popping up everywhere from Three Ducks in Westhampton to Calissa in Southampton to SETT in Amagansett. They’ll also be hosting workout events at the East End’s most popular studios – with kids and without (so you can pop by after drop-off) including SLT, Tremble, and Gotham Gym. All of the events are designed specifically for moms allowing for unique community building experiences. The Mom Club has gained a reputation for partnering with the best brands for their events which include Carbon38, Thrive Market, Magnetic Me, Gaiam, Beyond Yoga, TRX, Easy Spirit and just about every top healthy snack brand you can think of including Smash and Equip.

Multiple locations, instagram.com/themomclub212

OC Surf School

OC Surf offers a children’s surf camp and private/group surf lessons for all ages. Surf camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, teaching surfing basics and ocean safety while ensuring a fun environment. Instructors are ocean lifeguard and CPR certified.

Southampton, 631-495-4203, ocsurfny.com, ocsurfschoolny@gmail.com

Project Most

If you’re looking for an option that won’t break the bank, Project Most will be offering two camps this summer: iGrow for grades K-3 and iGrow BEYOND for grades 4-9. For the first time, they will be hosting these at two separate locations to better honor their students’ ages and interests while remaining developmentally responsible. The younger kids (preK-3) have yoga, fitness games, art, cooking at Amber Waves, swimming at Maidstone Beach, hiking and more. The older kids (4th – 9th) have cooking, art, a broadcast news class at LTV, martial arts, swimming at Maidstone Beach, and digital music, hiking. All the students will have lots of field trips to Guild Hall, the Parrish, the Church, the Town Fish Hatchery, and more.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton, projectmost.org

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

This summer’s camp lineup is nothing short of transformative, with each one preparing students for a spectacular performance at the end of the weeklong program. Musical Theatre Camp begins July 6–10 with campers cast in Peter and Wendy, who face Captain Hook in Neverland. Musical Theatre Camp’s second session runs July 13–17 with a twist on Aesop’s classic The Tortoise and the Hare. The third session that runs July 20–23 features Musicals of the Magic Kingdom, made up of Disney’s biggest hits. The fourth session running July 27–30 is Tween Theatre: Olympic Village that follows top athletes going for the gold. Session five runs Aug. 3–7 with Camp Broadway, which gives campers a chance to work with pros from the Great White Way. Musical Theatre Camp returns Aug. 10–14 with The Wiz of the West, which gives The Wizard of Oz a Western spin. And rounding out the season is Tween Theatre: Twisted Fairytales running Aug. 17–21 in which campers will collaborate to write and perform their own fairytale.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

YMCA

For those who want their children to create new friendships while also remaining physically active, the YMCA in East Hampton does exactly that. At the Y, between June 29 and Aug. 21, camps will be available for kids ages 3 to 15. Camps at this location are split up into three different groups: sports camp, pre-teen camp and teen camp. Those in the sports camp will only attend once a week, those in the pre-teen camp attend twice a week and finally, those in the teen camp attend three times a week. This summer, four different sessions will be held. All sessions run for two weeks except the final session, which only lasts one week.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter