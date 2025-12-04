East Hampton

Playwrights Theater Stages Reading at LTV Studios

Ana Maria Restrepo

Rick Seigleman
Cast- Eddie Kassar, Cameron Eastland, Josh Gladstone, Matthew Conlon, Max Samuels , Carly Cooper, Joe Pallister

Georgia Carey, Ali Pratt

Joe Pallister, Matthew Conlon, Carly Cooper, Max Samuels, Josh Gladstone, Paul Hecht, Eddie Kassar

Paul & Kristin Davey

R.U.R. DIrector Jon Kraft

Playwrights Theater of East Hampton presented a staged reading of Karel Čapek’s groundbreaking 1920 sci-fi play R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) at LTV Studios. Directed by Juilliard trained Jon Kraft and featuring LTV’s creative director Josh Gladstone among the cast, the event revisited the century old work that introduced the word “robot” to the world and explored themes newly relevant in the age of artificial intelligence. 

