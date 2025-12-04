Playwrights Theater Stages Reading at LTV Studios
1 minute 12/04/2025
Ana Maria Restrepo
Antoinette Lanza, Carly Cooper
Cast- Eddie Kassar, Cameron Eastland, Josh Gladstone, Matthew Conlon, Max Samuels , Carly Cooper, Joe Pallister
Georgia Carey, Ali Pratt
Joe Pallister, Matthew Conlon, Carly Cooper, Max Samuels, Josh Gladstone, Paul Hecht, Eddie Kassar
Paul & Kristin Davey
R.U.R. DIrector Jon Kraft
Playwrights Theater of East Hampton presented a staged reading of Karel Čapek’s groundbreaking 1920 sci-fi play R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) at LTV Studios. Directed by Juilliard trained Jon Kraft and featuring LTV’s creative director Josh Gladstone among the cast, the event revisited the century old work that introduced the word “robot” to the world and explored themes newly relevant in the age of artificial intelligence.