Melissa Weston Luppi of Sag Harbor Remembered as Creative Teacher
Melissa Weston Luppi of Sag Harbor died peacefully at home on March 30 after living with cancer for two years. She was 76.
Born in Nyack on Feb. 13, 1950 to Ronald Weston and Veronica Hinners, she grew up in Upper Marlboro, Md., alongside her siblings Pam and Tom. Known for her skill with a hula hoop and penchant for mischief, she cherished time with her family aboard their boat and with friends as a high school cheerleader. She excelled in school, graduating top of her class from Frederick Sasscer High School in 1968, and later attending Southern Seminary Junior College.
In 1971, at the urging of her half-sister, Victoria Hilbert, she moved to New York to pursue modeling, appearing on magazine covers including Seventeen and Mademoiselle. Drawn to its easy pace, she moved to the Hamptons in 1975. Soon after, while walking her English Sheepdog, Mrs. Beasley, on Sagg Main Beach, she met the love of her life, Joe Luppi. They married in East Hampton in 1980, and welcomed sons Alex in 1983 and Ben in 1986. In 1990, the family settled into the Sag Harbor home they built from the ground-up. She loved being a mom, engineering scavenger hunts, throwing unforgettable birthday parties, and planning the family’s yearly trip to Mexico.
With her boys in school, she returned to school herself to earn a master’s in education, teaching English on Shelter Island then sixth grade at Pierson Middle School for over two decades. She channeled her love of musicals into the school’s theater, sewing costumes and imagining solutions to bring student performances to life. In 2021, she became “Granny” to Isaac and showered him with the same creativity and love.
She loved cooking, baking, reading, movies, theater, reality television, and chocolate. She once wrote to Häagen-Dazs asking an important question: why on Earth had they discontinued Deep Chocolate Peanut Butter? They eventually brought it back, due in no small part to her skill with the pen.
Known for her acerbic wit, she turned everyday moments into funny touchstones worth remembering. She paid attention to the details in people’s lives, making others feel seen. She lived fully and reminded those around her to do the same: To choose experiences over things, find the humor, and have the dessert.
Above all, she was defined by her deep love for her family — a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and granny, who showed her love through thousands of acts of care, attention, and creativity. Her absence leaves an immeasurable void, but her love, laughter, and spirit live on in those lucky enough to have known her.
A celebration of life will be held at Captain Jack’s on the Coast, 1109 North Sea Road, Southampton, from 1-4 p.m. on April 26. All who knew and loved her are welcome.