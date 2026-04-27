A Spanish classic built on simplicity — sweet shrimp with garlic, olive oil, and a touch of heat. This R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid favorite, Gamba al Ajillo, delivers restaurant-level flavor in minutes, perfect with a slice of crusty bread. Visit hamptonmaid.com/raire for more.

Gamba al Ajillo from R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid

Ingredients

2 large or 4 small shrimp, peeled

1/2 cup EVOO

4 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1 dried serrano or any dried pepper

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

splash of sherry fino

optional: bread

Directions

In a small pan, combine EVOO, garlic, pepper and pepper flakes.

Saute for 15 minutes over medium heat, until EVOO turns dark brown.

Season shrimp with salt and pepper.

Turn heat to high and sear shrimp for 25 seconds

Add a splash of sherry fino, salt and pepper.