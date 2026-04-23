Sag Harbor Hosts Charity Run

1st Female: Jackie Amato Time: 18:51.76 Julie Froehlich 1st in Under 14 category- Zoey Falkenhan Time- 20:43.25 Julie Froehlich Brady Yusko & Francesca Johnson Julie Froehlich Casey Finelli Julie Froehlich Dave Carey Julie Froehlich DJ Jake Lorefice Julie Froehlich Eliana Benjamin Julie Froehlich Jim Stewart- Event organizer Julie Froehlich T-Shirt Team James Barroa, Gael Borroa And Kathy Decker Julie Froehlich Leo DeKelva-Hawker & Aja DeKleva-Cohen Julie Froehlich Lincoln Fischer Julie Froehlich Maxim Bellenoue Julie Froehlich 1st & 2nd Place Winners:: Jake Samuelson Time- 16:56.96 and Neil Julie Froehlich Tamera Gutierrez Julie Froehlich William Reed Julie Froehlich Women's 2nd Place Winner: Alyssa Bahel Time: 19:22.91 Julie Froehlich

The Katy’s Courage 5K Run/Walk returned to Sag Harbor with the starting line at Baron’s Cove. Jasper Samuelson finished as the overall winner, while Jackie Amato was the first female finisher. Katy’s Courage is a nonprofit founded by Jim and Brigid Collins that raises funds for local scholarships and pediatric cancer research in memory of their daughter, Katy Stewart. Runners and walkers of all ages joined the event, which included music, refreshments, and awards. Proceeds support families and programs across the East End.