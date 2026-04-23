Event & Party Photos

Sag Harbor Hosts Charity Run

By
1 minute 04/23/2026
1st Female: Jackie Amato Time: 18:51.76

1st Female: Jackie Amato Time: 18:51.76

Julie Froehlich
1st in Under 14 category- Zoey Falkenhan Time- 20:43.25

1st in Under 14 category- Zoey Falkenhan Time- 20:43.25

Julie Froehlich
Brady Yusko & Francesca Johnson

Brady Yusko & Francesca Johnson

Julie Froehlich
Casey Finelli

Casey Finelli

Julie Froehlich
Dave Carey

Dave Carey

Julie Froehlich
DJ Jake Lorefice

DJ Jake Lorefice

Julie Froehlich
Eliana Benjamin

Eliana Benjamin

Julie Froehlich
Jim Stewart- Event organizer

Jim Stewart- Event organizer

Julie Froehlich
T-Shirt Team James Barroa, Gael Borroa And Kathy Decker

T-Shirt Team James Barroa, Gael Borroa And Kathy Decker

Julie Froehlich
Leo DeKelva-Hawker & Aja DeKleva-Cohen

Leo DeKelva-Hawker & Aja DeKleva-Cohen

Julie Froehlich
Lincoln Fischer

Lincoln Fischer

Julie Froehlich
Maxim Bellenoue

Maxim Bellenoue

Julie Froehlich
1st & 2nd Place Winners:: Jake Samuelson Time- 16:56.96 and Neil

1st & 2nd Place Winners:: Jake Samuelson Time- 16:56.96 and Neil

Julie Froehlich
Tamera Gutierrez

Tamera Gutierrez

Julie Froehlich
William Reed

William Reed

Julie Froehlich
Women's 2nd Place Winner: Alyssa Bahel Time: 19:22.91

Women's 2nd Place Winner: Alyssa Bahel Time: 19:22.91

Julie Froehlich

The Katy’s Courage 5K Run/Walk returned to Sag Harbor with the starting line at Baron’s Cove. Jasper Samuelson finished as the overall winner, while Jackie Amato was the first female finisher. Katy’s Courage is a nonprofit founded by Jim and Brigid Collins that raises funds for local scholarships and pediatric cancer research in memory of their daughter, Katy Stewart. Runners and walkers of all ages joined the event, which included music, refreshments, and awards. Proceeds support families and programs across the East End.

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