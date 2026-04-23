Sag Harbor Hosts Charity Run
1 minute 04/23/2026
1st Female: Jackie Amato Time: 18:51.76
1st in Under 14 category- Zoey Falkenhan Time- 20:43.25
Brady Yusko & Francesca Johnson
Casey Finelli
Dave Carey
DJ Jake Lorefice
Eliana Benjamin
Jim Stewart- Event organizer
T-Shirt Team James Barroa, Gael Borroa And Kathy Decker
Leo DeKelva-Hawker & Aja DeKleva-Cohen
Lincoln Fischer
Maxim Bellenoue
1st & 2nd Place Winners:: Jake Samuelson Time- 16:56.96 and Neil
Tamera Gutierrez
William Reed
Women's 2nd Place Winner: Alyssa Bahel Time: 19:22.91
The Katy’s Courage 5K Run/Walk returned to Sag Harbor with the starting line at Baron’s Cove. Jasper Samuelson finished as the overall winner, while Jackie Amato was the first female finisher. Katy’s Courage is a nonprofit founded by Jim and Brigid Collins that raises funds for local scholarships and pediatric cancer research in memory of their daughter, Katy Stewart. Runners and walkers of all ages joined the event, which included music, refreshments, and awards. Proceeds support families and programs across the East End.