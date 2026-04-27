Summer 2026 Guide to The Suffolk in Riverhead

From doo-wop to heavy metal, a plethora of original and tribute acts are coming to The Suffolk in Riverhead (118 E. Main Street), this summer. So set down the remote and opt for a night on the town instead. Visit thesuffolk.org for tickets and info.

Summer 2026 Guide to The Suffolk

Classic Stones Live

Friday, May 22

Keith Call, Bernie Bollendorf and an eight-piece band pay tribute to The Rolling Stones, covering the classics and recreating the presence of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday with Don McLean

Saturday, May 23

Don McLean, of “American Pie” fame, will be celebrating America’s milestone by playing from the catalog that won him a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Lords of 52nd Street

Sunday, May 24

Liberty DeVitto and Russell Javors, aka The Lords of 52nd Street, reunite to play the classic hits they recorded and toured with Billy Joel back in the day.

BENISE – 25 Years of Passion!

Sunday, May 31

Touted as a great show for all the family, featuring music and dance from Spain, France, Brazil and Cuba, this is one of the longest running Latin-themed productions in the world.

Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney

Friday and Saturday, June 5-6

Broadway veteran Tony Kishman, along with top notch musicians, recreates the look and sound of Paul McCartney, performing classics from The Beatles catalog as well as McCartney’s solo hits.

John Waite with Special Guest John Cafferty

Friday, June 12

John Waite reaches back over four decades to perform hits from his band days (The Babys and Bad English) and years as a solo artist, joined by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.

Darlene Love

Saturday, June 13

A familiar and distinctive voice from the earliest days of pop music, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love fronts a nine-piece band to showcase hits from her star-studded career.

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit

Saturday, June 20

Devon Allman leads a powerful clutch of blues and rock mainstays – Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray & Laka Soul – in an evening of soulful music.

The Doo Wop Project

Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28

This new show revives classics, like “Blue Moon” by the Marcels, and reimagines contemporary songs by Taylor Swift, Daft Punk and others, to celebrate the distinctive American vocal style of doo-wop.

Dio Rules

Thursday, July 9

This tribute to hard rock and heavy metal front man Ronnie James Dio, of Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio fame, features Andrew Freeman, Angus Clark and Matt Starr.

Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience

Friday and Saturday, July 10-11

This AC/DC tribute act, which has been touring the country for more than 20 years, promises a night of “rock n’ roll escapism.”

The New York Bee Gees

Saturday, July 18

Some of Long Island’s most talented musicians combine to create a stellar Bee Gees tribute act that covers classics from “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” to “Stayin’ Alive”.

Yacht Rock Gold

Sunday, July 19

Celebrate your favorite hits by Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and more, in a night of tribute to yacht rock from the ’70s and ’80s.

Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John

Friday and Saturday, July 24-25

Gerald Brann becomes the Rocket Man as he sings and plays Elton John’s biggest hits, including “Your Song” and “Crocodile Rock”, to such an uncanny standard that he won the endorsement of John’s international fan club.

Southern Rockfest

Friday, July 31

Bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, leads a celebration of his former group, The Allman Brothers Band, and a New Jersey tribute band performs Lynyrd Skynyrd classics, like “Sweet Home Alabama”, for a night celebrating Southern rock.

Texas Flood

Friday, August 7

Dallas-based guitarist Tommy Katona performs songs by Stevie Ray Vaughn in a night of blues music.

Fearless: The Taylor Swift Experience

Sunday, August 9

While Taylor Swift gets ready for the wedding of the year, Swift impersonator Jennifer Westrip, a “Swiftie” herself, is readying to perform the super star’s biggest hits backed by a live band, Fearless, in a night that promises to have the crowd singing along.

CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul

Friday, August 21

Soul singer CeCe Teneal celebrates divas over the decades, singing songs spanning five decades from artists including Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston.

Matt Fraser

Friday, August 28

Psychic Matt Fraser promises to delivers live, detailed psychic readings that leave you questioning what lies beyond our world. (Ticketholders must be 18 or older.)