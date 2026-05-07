ARF Hosts Pet Celebration Day

Adrien Filsaime, Janelle Boucher with Nala Lisa Tamburini Andy Sabin with Executive Director Kim Nichols Lisa Tamburini Bob and Shari Thompson Lisa Tamburini Christiane Arbesu, Debbie Rose, with Sylvie and Bijoux. Lisa Tamburini Daniel Farley, George Theuvenet, Jeff Rink, Jackie Clark, Landon Sturm Lisa Tamburini Darryl and Luke Schaffer Lisa Tamburini Ellen Scarborough with Phoebe Lisa Tamburini Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue Team Lisa Tamburini Jody Gambino with Andy and Shorty Lisa Tamburini Kaitlin, Suzanne and Jordan Kelsey with Bella Lisa Tamburini Mariah Reyes and Devon O'Brien with Mochi Lisa Tamburini Martha Wright, Walter Grote, Lee Solomon, George Theuvenet, Ann Grote, Craig Fleishman Lisa Tamburini Paul Hecht and Jamie Berger Lisa Tamburini Pet Celebration Day at ARF Lisa Tamburini Steve Lamson and Kim Nichols with Finley, Jack, and Otis Lisa Tamburini The Sanford Family with Sunny and Cooper Lisa Tamburini

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons hosted Pet Celebration Day in East Hampton. The event was led by Executive Director Kim Nichols, featured pet adoptions, a dog agility course, and activities for families and children. Guests also received services including free microchipping and low-cost vaccines. The event raised awareness and support for ARF’s animal rescue and care programs.