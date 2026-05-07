ARF Hosts Pet Celebration Day
1 minute 05/07/2026
Adrien Filsaime, Janelle Boucher with Nala
Andy Sabin with Executive Director Kim Nichols
Bob and Shari Thompson
Christiane Arbesu, Debbie Rose, with Sylvie and Bijoux.
Daniel Farley, George Theuvenet, Jeff Rink, Jackie Clark, Landon Sturm
Darryl and Luke Schaffer
Ellen Scarborough with Phoebe
Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue Team
Jody Gambino with Andy and Shorty
Kaitlin, Suzanne and Jordan Kelsey with Bella
Mariah Reyes and Devon O'Brien with Mochi
Martha Wright, Walter Grote, Lee Solomon, George Theuvenet, Ann Grote, Craig Fleishman
Paul Hecht and Jamie Berger
Pet Celebration Day at ARF
Steve Lamson and Kim Nichols with Finley, Jack, and Otis
The Sanford Family with Sunny and Cooper
Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons hosted Pet Celebration Day in East Hampton. The event was led by Executive Director Kim Nichols, featured pet adoptions, a dog agility course, and activities for families and children. Guests also received services including free microchipping and low-cost vaccines. The event raised awareness and support for ARF’s animal rescue and care programs.