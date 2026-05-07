Event & Party Photos

ARF Hosts Pet Celebration Day

By
1 minute 05/07/2026
Adrien Filsaime, Janelle Boucher with Nala

Adrien Filsaime, Janelle Boucher with Nala

Lisa Tamburini
Andy Sabin with Executive Director Kim Nichols

Andy Sabin with Executive Director Kim Nichols

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Bob and Shari Thompson

Bob and Shari Thompson

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Christiane Arbesu, Debbie Rose, with Sylvie and Bijoux.

Christiane Arbesu, Debbie Rose, with Sylvie and Bijoux.

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Daniel Farley, George Theuvenet, Jeff Rink, Jackie Clark, Landon Sturm

Daniel Farley, George Theuvenet, Jeff Rink, Jackie Clark, Landon Sturm

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Darryl and Luke Schaffer

Darryl and Luke Schaffer

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Ellen Scarborough with Phoebe

Ellen Scarborough with Phoebe

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Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue Team

Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue Team

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Jody Gambino with Andy and Shorty

Jody Gambino with Andy and Shorty

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Kaitlin, Suzanne and Jordan Kelsey with Bella

Kaitlin, Suzanne and Jordan Kelsey with Bella

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Mariah Reyes and Devon O'Brien with Mochi

Mariah Reyes and Devon O'Brien with Mochi

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Martha Wright, Walter Grote, Lee Solomon, George Theuvenet, Ann Grote, Craig Fleishman

Martha Wright, Walter Grote, Lee Solomon, George Theuvenet, Ann Grote, Craig Fleishman

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Paul Hecht and Jamie Berger

Paul Hecht and Jamie Berger

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Pet Celebration Day at ARF

Pet Celebration Day at ARF

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Steve Lamson and Kim Nichols with Finley, Jack, and Otis

Steve Lamson and Kim Nichols with Finley, Jack, and Otis

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The Sanford Family with Sunny and Cooper

The Sanford Family with Sunny and Cooper

Lisa Tamburini

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons hosted Pet Celebration Day in East Hampton. The event was led by Executive Director Kim Nichols, featured pet adoptions, a dog agility course, and activities for families and children. Guests also received services including free microchipping and low-cost vaccines. The event raised awareness and support for ARF’s animal rescue and care programs.

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