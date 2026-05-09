Christine Ryan-Pulver, an animal advocate from Wading River, died peacefully on April 27 surrounded by her loving family. She was 71.

Born on Aug. 27, 1954, Christine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who was always there for anyone in need. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her strength, and the way she so selflessly put others before herself. Her love for helping people was matched only by her deep compassion for animals.

She founded her own Newfoundland rescue, Icy Hollow Kennels and Newfoundland Rescue, where she brought comfort to countless dogs and formed lasting connections with so many wonderful people. She later shared her journey in her book, The Best Friends I Have Were Brought to Me by My Dogs.

Even in her final chapter, Christine continued to give to others as an organ donor — an act that truly reflected the generous and caring person she was.

She is survived by her son, Duane Dalton; her daughter, Christine Fioretti, and her husband, Steve Fioretti; her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hailie, and Casie; and her sisters, Kathleen Guilbert and Eileen McKaige.

She was predeceased by her husband, Larry.

Family and friends paid their respects on Saturday, May 2 at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, That Newfoundland Place, or a Veterans organization of your choice.