Southampton Town Police report that two local men apparently died of drowning after going kayaking together in Hampton Bays on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1:29 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department was notified about an incident involving two overdue kayakers in the area of the Shinnecock Bay, west of the Ponquogue Bridge in Hampton Bays. Units from the Southampton Town Police Department, Southampton Town Marine Patrol, the State Troopers, the Southampton Village Police Department, the New York State Environment Conservation Department, the United States Coast Guard and the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and began a large scale search of the area.

Investigating the case, Southampton Town Detective Division learned the two men boarded one double occupant kayak together at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 5. They left from the old south Ponquogue pier heading west into Shinnecock Bay. At approximately 1:29 a.m., concerned family members notified to police to help locate the men who did not come home.

At approximately 4 a.m., police said one of the men’s bodies was located washed ashore at the northwest corner of the Ponquogue Bridge. He has been identified as Daniel Villa, age 25 of Southampton. A short while later the second man’s body was located washed ashore along the bulkhead just north of the Amalfi restaurant, located at 32 Lighthouse Road, in Hampton Bays. He has been identified at Juan Carlos Penaranda, age 43, of Quogue. Both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area noted there were strong winds at the time the kayakers headed out.

An investigation is on-going. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office responded to remove both bodies for further investigation.

Southampton Town Police Detectives ask that anyone with information on any criminal activity call the Southampton Town Police at 631-728-5000, the Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230, or the Crime Hotline at 631-728-3454. All calls will be kept confidential. You may also email crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.