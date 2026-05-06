Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation Honors Leaders

By
1 minute 05/06/2026
Missy Savage, Ann Summers, Nicole Menges, and Alexis Waller

Missy Savage, Ann Summers, Nicole Menges, and Alexis Waller

Capehart
Mark W. Cook and Susie Dwinell

Mark W. Cook and Susie Dwinell

Melinda Hassen and Carol Baxter

Melinda Hassen and Carol Baxter

Capehart
Jack Flagg, Ellen Merriman, and Bennie Bray

Jack Flagg, Ellen Merriman, and Bennie Bray

Capehart
Amanda and Charles Schumacher and Helen Ross

Amanda and Charles Schumacher and Helen Ross

Capehart
James and Gaye Engle with Richard Callahan

James and Gaye Engle with Richard Callahan

Capehart
Pam and Gary Patsley

Pam and Gary Patsley

Capehart
Vicki Hunt and Ann Heathwood

Vicki Hunt and Ann Heathwood

Capehart
Kevin and Nancy Jones

Kevin and Nancy Jones

Capehart
Lucia Musso and Lore Dodge

Lucia Musso and Lore Dodge

Capehart

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation hosted its Spring Luncheon at Club Colette in Palm Beach. The event was led by Chairman Mark W. Cook and recognized key supporters. Carol Baxter and Nanette Cassidy received the Hospice Ambassador Award, while Ann Summers and Cook were honored with the Hospice Hero Award. The gathering highlighted the foundation’s work supporting end-of-life care programs in Palm Beach County.

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