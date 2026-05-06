Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation Honors Leaders

Missy Savage, Ann Summers, Nicole Menges, and Alexis Waller Capehart Mark W. Cook and Susie Dwinell Melinda Hassen and Carol Baxter Capehart Jack Flagg, Ellen Merriman, and Bennie Bray Capehart Amanda and Charles Schumacher and Helen Ross Capehart James and Gaye Engle with Richard Callahan Capehart Pam and Gary Patsley Capehart Vicki Hunt and Ann Heathwood Capehart Kevin and Nancy Jones Capehart Lucia Musso and Lore Dodge Capehart

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation hosted its Spring Luncheon at Club Colette in Palm Beach. The event was led by Chairman Mark W. Cook and recognized key supporters. Carol Baxter and Nanette Cassidy received the Hospice Ambassador Award, while Ann Summers and Cook were honored with the Hospice Hero Award. The gathering highlighted the foundation’s work supporting end-of-life care programs in Palm Beach County.