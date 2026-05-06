Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation Honors Leaders
1 minute 05/06/2026
Missy Savage, Ann Summers, Nicole Menges, and Alexis Waller
Mark W. Cook and Susie Dwinell
Melinda Hassen and Carol Baxter
Jack Flagg, Ellen Merriman, and Bennie Bray
Amanda and Charles Schumacher and Helen Ross
James and Gaye Engle with Richard Callahan
Pam and Gary Patsley
Vicki Hunt and Ann Heathwood
Kevin and Nancy Jones
Lucia Musso and Lore Dodge
Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation hosted its Spring Luncheon at Club Colette in Palm Beach. The event was led by Chairman Mark W. Cook and recognized key supporters. Carol Baxter and Nanette Cassidy received the Hospice Ambassador Award, while Ann Summers and Cook were honored with the Hospice Hero Award. The gathering highlighted the foundation’s work supporting end-of-life care programs in Palm Beach County.