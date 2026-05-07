A Southampton man was arrested on May 7 for allegedly canceling his former business partner’s more than $4,000 vacation, hours before the flight’s departure, last year, Suffolk County police said.

Ronald Fisher turned himself in at the Seventh Precinct in Shirley, where was charged with first-degree identity theft.

Police said the victim arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on March 25, 2025, when the airport staff told the Moriches man that his vacation to Aruba was canceled without his knowledge three hours before the flight was slated to take off.

Financial Crimes Unit detectives alleged that Fisher, 42, had called the travel agency and impersonated the victim by using his personal information to cancel the trip, causing the victim to lose $4,202.

Fisher is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.