Jewelry designer and gallerist Stella Flame does not design or curate the expected. At her eponymous gallery in Bridgehampton, she operates at the intersection of old-world opulence and modern edge, describing her design aesthetic as Buccellati meets Constantinople with a hint of attitude. The result is jewelry that feels storied, sensual, and quietly rebellious. The gallery’s jewelry offerings extend far beyond a single point of view.

An international roster of guest jewelers brings together a spectrum of aesthetics, each defined by its own design codes, cultural influences, and artistic language. No two perspectives compete. They are intended to elevate one another, offering collectors access to a rare breadth of vision within a single, tightly edited space. Flame’s own work draws deeply from nature and mythology, shaped by the elemental landscape of the Hamptons and layered with Mediterranean, Ottoman, and Byzantine influences.

Her signature primrose is woven throughout her collections, a symbol of first and enduring love. Celestial motifs also abound.

Richly saturated gemstones, and the use of platinum, silver, bronze, and high-karat gold create pieces that feel both ancient yet current. Some of Flame’s most sought-after creations are her StoryChains composed of a variety of amulets. “These are not made up of simple charms as souvenirs or decorative accents” says Flame.

“Amulets are so much more powerful, they mark one’s unique intentions and milestones. They are life-journey driven; images and symbols that reflect not just places, but the people and things important to each person’s particular life.”

Every StoryChain is conceived as a modern heirloom, imbued with meaning and created in her Istanbul workshop where craftsmanship remains paramount. Custom work is available through the gallery and interested clients are invited into a bespoke design process that goes far beyond aesthetics.

Conversations explore identity, memory, and aspiration, resulting in pieces that are as personal as they are striking. Whether refining an existing collection or stepping into fine jewelry for the first time, each client is guided toward something entirely their own. Flame approaches jewelry as a form of self-expression in its most intimate sense. It is worn, seen, and felt. It communicates and carries weight beyond materials or price. Building a collection becomes a personal evolution where each piece marks a moment; enhancing and empowering while adorning.

In addition to fine jewelry, the gallery presents a tightly curated selection of contemporary art and photography, with a focus on mid-career artists and photographers whose work carries both critical weight and collector appeal. The visual program is deliberate and evolving. These are not decorative pieces meant to fade into the background. They command attention and create a visual rhythm throughout the space

The gallery experience itself is calibrated to the individual. Art and jewelry consultants offer as much or as little attention as each guest desires. For some, that means a deeply engaged, highly personalized visit. For others, it means the freedom to explore in complete autonomy until the moment they may choose otherwise. The environment is refined without being rigid, immersive without being overwhelming. While the gallery showcases a varied roster of designers and artists, it maintains a singular point of view.

This is not a place for predictable luxury or mass recognition. It is for those who want their jewelry and art to say something sharper, more nuanced, and entirely their own.

In a landscape saturated with polished sameness, Stella Flame Gallery stands apart by embracing contrast, individuality, and a certain unapologetic edge.

“My goal” says Flame, “is to create a space where fine jewelry and contemporary art coexist and to ultimately redefine what thoughtful luxury and considered purchases look like in the Hamptons.”

For more information, visit stellaflamegallery.com, call 631-899-4424 or email info@stellaflamegallery.com. Check the website for special events and guest artists and designers. The gallery is open daily at 2385 Montauk Highway.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.