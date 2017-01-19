Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 19, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest high, E swell with light offshores?! Get out there ASAP!

Wind Forecast:

N/NW winds at 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 44°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 6:16 a.m. • HIGH: 12:19 p.m. • LOW: 6:12 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N wind flatness Friday, W-SW mush Saturday, NE flatness Sunday, E wind-slop Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.