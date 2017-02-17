A Cut Above: Hamptons Best of the Best Barbershops

February 17, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

Getting a bad haircut can be a painful—and long lasting—experience, so it’s imperative to make sure one allows only the best to come near us with scissors or buzzer. Here we present the 2016 winners for Dan’s Best of the Best barbershops in the Hamptons (South Fork), as chosen by local people in the know.

Platinum
Toni’s Barber Shop
69 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-0558, Facebook

Gold
Mario’s Barber Shop
5 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-9458, Facebook

Silver
Ralph’s Barber Shop
71 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6918, Facebook

Bronze
Hampton Haircutters
148 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-9408, Facebook

