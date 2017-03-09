Behind the Hedges: Super-Glam Furnished Mansion In Bridgehampton for $12M

This Bridgehampton mansion off Ocean Road is $12 million, Photo: Brown Harris Stevens
March 9, 2017 by Laura Euler at BehindtheHedges.com

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

A SUPER-GLAM FURNISHED MANSION IN BRIDGEHAMPTON FOR $12 MILLION
This huge (11,590 square feet) new-build is off Ocean Road. Designed by James Michael Howard and architected by Bobby McAlpine and Greg Tankersley, the house combines a traditional style with luxe modern furniture and fittings. It’s sold fully furnished, so that a buyer need do nothing more (than write a hefty check, of course) to enjoy summer 2017 to the fullest. The property is a co-exclusive listing with Martha Gunderson of Brown Harris StevensRead more at BehindtheHedges.com

Bridgehampton mansion is sold fully furnished,

Bridgehampton mansion is sold fully furnished, Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

hedges logo

Related Articles

Ed Reale headshotEd Reale Returns to Sotheby’s, Leaves Compass Is this roof too high or not?Behind the Hedges Digest: Hamptons Roof Height Fight, Brown Harris Stevens Finds New Home Sir Ivan's Castle in Water MillBehind the Hedges: The Hamptons’ Most Notorious Homes Picture 1Brown Harris Stevens Welcomes John Murray

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar