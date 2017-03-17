East End Artists in Green: Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts on St.Patrick’s Day

by Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts

DansPapers.com is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with this special Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts gallery of green work from local Hamptons and North Fork artists, both world famous and emerging, in a variety of media. Below you’ll find work from Charles Ly, Rossa Cole, Tucker Marder, Alex Ferrone, Ross Bleckner, Art Donovan, Harley Langberg, Julian Schnabel, Lutha Leahy-Miller, Jason Poremba, Michele Dragonetti, Colin Goldberg, Eddie Cortes, Tom Dash, Dalton Portella, Matt “Captain Kaos” Rohde, Scott Bluedorn, Kevin Teare, Eric Fischl and Grant Haffner.

