Writers & Mentors Announced for HIFF’s 17th Annual Screenwriters Lab

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced the screenwriters and mentors for the 17th Annual Screenwriters Lab, which will take place from April 7–9 in Sag Harbor and East Hampton. The Screenwriting Lab pairs up-and-coming screenwriters with established writers, directors and producers for a weekend of one-on-one mentoring sessions.

“Our focus on fostering up-and-coming talent in the HIFF community is at the forefront of our festival’s mission, and our Screenwriters Lab is one of our most valued events,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent in a press release. “In the last four years, four projects from our Lab have gone on to be produced, all by female filmmakers, which is particularly exciting to us.”

The three selected screenplays this year are Annabelle Attanasio’s Mickey and the Bear, Jess dela Merced’s Chickenshit and Andrew Semans’ Ressurection. This year’s mentors are screenwriter/director/producers Robin Swicord, David Siegel, Ted Griffin.

There will also be a master class, open to the public, with last year’s mentor Michael H. Weber, who co-wrote (500) Days of Summer. The class will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at the Ross School. For more information, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.