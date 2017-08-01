Go Fly a Kite at Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly on August 5

Kites at Dan's Kite Fly, Photo: Tom Kochie
August 1, 2017 by Dan's Papers

What will you be doing on Saturday, August 5 from 5:30–8 p.m. this year? Why not go fly a kite? Dan’s Annual Kite Fly—celebrating its 45th anniversary—is back at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack! Sponsored by Stop & Shop and People’s United Bank, as always, the kite fly is free and open to the public. This year’s Kite Fly will feature face painting and the musical stylings of Jim Turner, who has shared the stage with such greats as Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Dave Mason, Taj Mahal, Nell Carter and G.E. Smith, among others, both as a solo performer and with his band—The Jim Turner Band. So bring your blankets or chairs, food and drink and, of course, don’t forget your kites! Awards at Dan’s Annual Kite Fly will be given in several categories: Most Colorful Kite, Highest Flying Kite, Best Nautical Kite, Best Homemade Kite and Most Beautiful Kite. The oldest and youngest kite fliers will also be recognized.

Dan Rattiner and Jim Turner at Dan's Kite Fly 2016

Dan Rattiner and Jim Turner at Dan’s Kite Fly 2016

Youngest Kite Flyer winner, 2-year-old Lily and her proud father

Youngest Kite Flyer winner, 2-year-old Lily and her proud father

Oldest Kite Flyer winner, Elliott Vines

Oldest Kite Flyer winner, Elliott Vines

 

Related Articles

Let’s Go Fly a Kite: Dan’s Annual Kite Fly Is Here!The Dan's Papers Kite FlyDan’s Papers Kite Fly Returns to Sagg Main on August 4Kites take flight at Dan's Kite Fly!Up, Up and Away! 42nd Annual Dan’s Kite Fly Takes Flight This SundayDan's Kite Fly is a fun-filled Sunday!Dan’s 44th Kite Fly Rescheduled to Sunday, August 7

BACK TO What to Do

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar