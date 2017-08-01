Go Fly a Kite at Dan’s 45th Annual Kite Fly on August 5

by Dan's Papers

What will you be doing on Saturday, August 5 from 5:30–8 p.m. this year? Why not go fly a kite? Dan’s Annual Kite Fly—celebrating its 45th anniversary—is back at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack! Sponsored by Stop & Shop and People’s United Bank, as always, the kite fly is free and open to the public. This year’s Kite Fly will feature face painting and the musical stylings of Jim Turner, who has shared the stage with such greats as Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Dave Mason, Taj Mahal, Nell Carter and G.E. Smith, among others, both as a solo performer and with his band—The Jim Turner Band. So bring your blankets or chairs, food and drink and, of course, don’t forget your kites! Awards at Dan’s Annual Kite Fly will be given in several categories: Most Colorful Kite, Highest Flying Kite, Best Nautical Kite, Best Homemade Kite and Most Beautiful Kite. The oldest and youngest kite fliers will also be recognized.