Whodunit Returns to East Hampton

Alan and Treasurer Cat Osborne Alicia Doherty Author LJ Ross and Heather Ross Alicia Doherty Author Madeline Henry, Author Lisa Unger and Jeff Unger Alicia Doherty Authors David Ellis and Charlie Donlea Alicia Doherty Ben and Shari Shambaugh Alicia Doherty Carrie Doyle, President and Florence Buchanan, Creative Director with Tiffany Palmer and Louise Taylor, True Crime Director Alicia Doherty Co- Founder Jackie Dunphy and Brad Beeler Alicia Doherty Co-founders Lisa Larsen and Mayor Jerry Larsen Alicia Doherty Committee Members David Hashmall, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Wendy Hashmall Alicia Doherty Courtney Psak, with Guest of Honor Author Jack Carr Alicia Doherty Founding Honorary Chair and Author Alafair Burke Alicia Doherty Francie Whitney with East Hampton Town Historian Hugh King Alicia Doherty Jill McCraken, True Crime Author Aphrodite Jones Alicia Doherty Kim Picone, Kelly Nadel Alicia Doherty Laura Ingle with News Nation Alicia Doherty Martha Murray with Founding Member Dale Ellen Leff Alicia Doherty Michele Comly, Jen Thompson, Viki Rahjes, Jan Boone, Gail Summers Alicia Doherty Sue Jackson, Nancy McGuirk, Ellen Collins, Jenny Baladron, Jackie Dunphy Alicia Doherty Volunteers Haley Collins and Julia Kearns Alicia Doherty

The Hamptons Whodunit opened in East Hampton with a kickoff party at the Maidstone Club Tennis House. Founding Honorary Chair and President of Mystery Writers of America, Alafair Burke, joined co-founders Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa Larsen, Jackie Dunphy, and CEO Carrie Doyle to launch the weekend. Guests met bestselling authors and true crime experts during the cocktail event and VIP preview. The festival highlights professional storytelling and real-world forensic insights.