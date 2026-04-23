Event & Party Photos

Whodunit Returns to East Hampton

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1 minute 04/23/2026
Alan and Treasurer Cat Osborne

Alan and Treasurer Cat Osborne

Alicia Doherty
Author LJ Ross and Heather Ross

Author LJ Ross and Heather Ross

Alicia Doherty
Author Madeline Henry, Author Lisa Unger and Jeff Unger

Author Madeline Henry, Author Lisa Unger and Jeff Unger

Alicia Doherty
Authors David Ellis and Charlie Donlea

Authors David Ellis and Charlie Donlea

Alicia Doherty
Ben and Shari Shambaugh

Ben and Shari Shambaugh

Alicia Doherty
Carrie Doyle, President and Florence Buchanan, Creative Director with Tiffany Palmer and Louise Taylor, True Crime Director

Carrie Doyle, President and Florence Buchanan, Creative Director with Tiffany Palmer and Louise Taylor, True Crime Director

Alicia Doherty
Co- Founder Jackie Dunphy and Brad Beeler

Co- Founder Jackie Dunphy and Brad Beeler

Alicia Doherty
Co-founders Lisa Larsen and Mayor Jerry Larsen

Co-founders Lisa Larsen and Mayor Jerry Larsen

Alicia Doherty
Committee Members David Hashmall, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Wendy Hashmall

Committee Members David Hashmall, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Wendy Hashmall

Alicia Doherty
Courtney Psak, with Guest of Honor Author Jack Carr

Courtney Psak, with Guest of Honor Author Jack Carr

Alicia Doherty
Founding Honorary Chair and Author Alafair Burke

Founding Honorary Chair and Author Alafair Burke

Alicia Doherty
Francie Whitney with East Hampton Town Historian Hugh King

Francie Whitney with East Hampton Town Historian Hugh King

Alicia Doherty
Jill McCraken, True Crime Author Aphrodite Jones

Jill McCraken, True Crime Author Aphrodite Jones

Alicia Doherty
Kim Picone, Kelly Nadel

Kim Picone, Kelly Nadel

Alicia Doherty
Laura Ingle with News Nation

Laura Ingle with News Nation

Alicia Doherty
Martha Murray with Founding Member Dale Ellen Leff

Martha Murray with Founding Member Dale Ellen Leff

Alicia Doherty
Michele Comly, Jen Thompson, Viki Rahjes, Jan Boone, Gail Summers

Michele Comly, Jen Thompson, Viki Rahjes, Jan Boone, Gail Summers

Alicia Doherty
Sue Jackson, Nancy McGuirk, Ellen Collins, Jenny Baladron, Jackie Dunphy

Sue Jackson, Nancy McGuirk, Ellen Collins, Jenny Baladron, Jackie Dunphy

Alicia Doherty
Volunteers Haley Collins and Julia Kearns

Volunteers Haley Collins and Julia Kearns

Alicia Doherty

The Hamptons Whodunit opened in East Hampton with a kickoff party at the Maidstone Club Tennis House. Founding Honorary Chair and President of Mystery Writers of America, Alafair Burke, joined co-founders Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa Larsen, Jackie Dunphy, and CEO Carrie Doyle to launch the weekend. Guests met bestselling authors and true crime experts during the cocktail event and VIP preview. The festival highlights professional storytelling and real-world forensic insights.

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