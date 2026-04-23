Whodunit Returns to East Hampton
1 minute 04/23/2026
Alan and Treasurer Cat Osborne
Author LJ Ross and Heather Ross
Author Madeline Henry, Author Lisa Unger and Jeff Unger
Authors David Ellis and Charlie Donlea
Ben and Shari Shambaugh
Carrie Doyle, President and Florence Buchanan, Creative Director with Tiffany Palmer and Louise Taylor, True Crime Director
Co- Founder Jackie Dunphy and Brad Beeler
Co-founders Lisa Larsen and Mayor Jerry Larsen
Committee Members David Hashmall, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Wendy Hashmall
Courtney Psak, with Guest of Honor Author Jack Carr
Founding Honorary Chair and Author Alafair Burke
Francie Whitney with East Hampton Town Historian Hugh King
Jill McCraken, True Crime Author Aphrodite Jones
Kim Picone, Kelly Nadel
Laura Ingle with News Nation
Martha Murray with Founding Member Dale Ellen Leff
Michele Comly, Jen Thompson, Viki Rahjes, Jan Boone, Gail Summers
Sue Jackson, Nancy McGuirk, Ellen Collins, Jenny Baladron, Jackie Dunphy
Volunteers Haley Collins and Julia Kearns
The Hamptons Whodunit opened in East Hampton with a kickoff party at the Maidstone Club Tennis House. Founding Honorary Chair and President of Mystery Writers of America, Alafair Burke, joined co-founders Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa Larsen, Jackie Dunphy, and CEO Carrie Doyle to launch the weekend. Guests met bestselling authors and true crime experts during the cocktail event and VIP preview. The festival highlights professional storytelling and real-world forensic insights.