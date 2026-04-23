LongHouse Opens 2026 Season
1 minute 04/23/2026
Executive Director of The Longhouse Reserve Lara Sweeney with Susi Resner
Frank Riina and Noreen Bradley
Gianna Volpe, Ryan Marcotrigiano with Harmony and Gianni
Haigaz Farajian, Juliana Crombie, Jefrfrey Macintyre
Ione Chaco and Aidan Crowley
Laurie Petroske, Jason Amis, Nancy Erber, Len Green
Artist Scott Bluedorn
The Gaita Family
LongHouse Reserve opened its 2026 season in East Hampton with a Spring Awakening celebration. The 16-acre sculpture garden introduced new works by Renée Cox, William Kentridge, and Sean Scully. The organization also welcomed Lara Sweeney as executive director. The season highlights art, nature, and public programs for the community.