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LongHouse Opens 2026 Season

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1 minute 04/23/2026
Executive Director of The Longhouse Reserve Lara Sweeney with Susi Resner

Executive Director of The Longhouse Reserve Lara Sweeney with Susi Resner

Lisa Tamburini
Frank Riina and Noreen Bradley

Frank Riina and Noreen Bradley

Lisa Tamburini
Gianna Volpe, Ryan Marcotrigiano with Harmony and Gianni

Gianna Volpe, Ryan Marcotrigiano with Harmony and Gianni

Lisa Tamburini
Haigaz Farajian, Juliana Crombie, Jefrfrey Macintyre

Haigaz Farajian, Juliana Crombie, Jefrfrey Macintyre

Lisa Tamburini
Ione Chaco and Aidan Crowley

Ione Chaco and Aidan Crowley

Lisa Tamburini
Laurie Petroske, Jason Amis, Nancy Erber, Len Green

Laurie Petroske, Jason Amis, Nancy Erber, Len Green

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Scott Bluedorn

Artist Scott Bluedorn

Lisa Tamburini
The Gaita Family

The Gaita Family

Lisa Tamburini

LongHouse Reserve opened its 2026 season in East Hampton with a Spring Awakening celebration. The 16-acre sculpture garden introduced new works by Renée Cox, William Kentridge, and Sean Scully. The organization also welcomed Lara Sweeney as executive director. The season highlights art, nature, and public programs for the community.

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