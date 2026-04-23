LongHouse Opens 2026 Season

Executive Director of The Longhouse Reserve Lara Sweeney with Susi Resner Lisa Tamburini Frank Riina and Noreen Bradley Lisa Tamburini Gianna Volpe, Ryan Marcotrigiano with Harmony and Gianni Lisa Tamburini Haigaz Farajian, Juliana Crombie, Jefrfrey Macintyre Lisa Tamburini Ione Chaco and Aidan Crowley Lisa Tamburini Laurie Petroske, Jason Amis, Nancy Erber, Len Green Lisa Tamburini Artist Scott Bluedorn Lisa Tamburini The Gaita Family Lisa Tamburini

LongHouse Reserve opened its 2026 season in East Hampton with a Spring Awakening celebration. The 16-acre sculpture garden introduced new works by Renée Cox, William Kentridge, and Sean Scully. The organization also welcomed Lara Sweeney as executive director. The season highlights art, nature, and public programs for the community.