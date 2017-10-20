Hamptons Kids’ Events: Spooky Walk and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Crayons, Coloring & Chalk
When: October 20, 3:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
OUTDOORS
Spooky Walk 2017
When: October 20, 7 p.m. (Through October 28)
Where: Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches
What: The entire family can enjoy this annual haunted walk that benefits kids and adults with special needs. Food and drink is available for purchase.
Contact: 631-790-4954, spookywalk.com
HAUNTED HOUSES
Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure
When: October 21, noon–4 p.m. (Through October 29)
Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport
What: This guided haunted house tour features goofy creatures, bewitching tricks and ghoulish delights. This event is recommended for kids who aren’t old enough for the horrors of the nighttime haunted house.
Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org
SPORTS
Eastern Lacrosse Girls Fall Clinic
When: October 22, 9 a.m.
Where: Red Creek Park, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays
What: Learn the fundamental skills of girls’ lacrosse, including defense footwork/positioning, shooting and more. This event is for girls in grades K–10 and is taught by college and high school coaches.
Contact: 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov
TEENS
Teen Tuesdays
When: October 24, 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.
Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org