Hamptons Kids’ Events: Spooky Walk and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Coloring & Chalk

When: October 20, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

OUTDOORS

Spooky Walk 2017

When: October 20, 7 p.m. (Through October 28)

Where: Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches

What: The entire family can enjoy this annual haunted walk that benefits kids and adults with special needs. Food and drink is available for purchase.

Contact: 631-790-4954, spookywalk.com

HAUNTED HOUSES

Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure

When: October 21, noon–4 p.m. (Through October 29)

Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: This guided haunted house tour features goofy creatures, bewitching tricks and ghoulish delights. This event is recommended for kids who aren’t old enough for the horrors of the nighttime haunted house.

Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

SPORTS

Eastern Lacrosse Girls Fall Clinic

When: October 22, 9 a.m.

Where: Red Creek Park, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays

What: Learn the fundamental skills of girls’ lacrosse, including defense footwork/positioning, shooting and more. This event is for girls in grades K–10 and is taught by college and high school coaches.

Contact: 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays

When: October 24, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org