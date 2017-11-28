Dave Bergen Donates $3,000 of Radio Ads to SCCC Baker’s Workshop

Dave Bergen Donates $3,000 of Radio Ads to SCCC Baker’s Workshop
Chamber member of the year Dave Bergen, Photo: Courtesy SCCC
November 28, 2017 by Scoop Team

Earlier this year, Suffolk County Community College Associate Dean of Educational Resources Dave Bergen was honored by Long Island Radio Broadcasting as the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce member of the year. The honor is given to a Chamber member who has provided exceptional service to their organization. Bergen has been a member of the Riverhead Chamber’s Board of Directors for five years, and vice president for the past two years.

As the Chamber’s member of the year, Bergen was awarded $3,000 worth of radio advertising, which he has generously donated to the Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts Program’s Baker’s Workshop. Run solely by student interns from the college’s culinary arts and baking program, the Baker’s Workshop bakery is located at 20 East Main Street in Riverhead and offers an array of wonderful baked items made by its student staff.

Freshly baked items for sale include all kinds of cookies, fancy cupcakes, cheesecake, scones, bread, brownies and much more. Go after 12 p.m. to get baked goods for half price!

Long Island Radio Broadcasting is the parent company of WEHM FM 92.9 and 96.9, The Beach WBEA FM 101.7, and WBAZ FM 102.5. All located in the Hamptons, these stations serve the entire East End of Long Island from Hauppauge to Montauk, and the coast of Southern Connecticut. The $3,000 of radio ads should help bring visibility to the bakery and encourage listeners from the community to drop by and try the Baker’s Workshop’s available baked goods.

Dave Bergen has worked in higher education administration for nearly 40 years. He served as a Southold Town Trustee for 10 years and was a champion of water quality issues during his tenure, which concluded in 2015. He lives in Cutchogue on the North Fork.

Learn more about the Baker’s Workshop here.

Related Articles

Chef preparing foodWhat’s New in East End Drinking & Dining for the 2017 Holiday Season Homemade Thanksgiving Turkey on a PlateWhere to Eat Out for Thanksgiving 2017 in the Hamptons and North Fork palliative carePBMC Holds Third Annual Family Caregivers’ Expo Thursday Dan's Best of the Best 2017 WinesDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed!

BACK TO Food & Wine

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar