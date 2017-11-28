Dave Bergen Donates $3,000 of Radio Ads to SCCC Baker’s Workshop

by Scoop Team

Earlier this year, Suffolk County Community College Associate Dean of Educational Resources Dave Bergen was honored by Long Island Radio Broadcasting as the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce member of the year. The honor is given to a Chamber member who has provided exceptional service to their organization. Bergen has been a member of the Riverhead Chamber’s Board of Directors for five years, and vice president for the past two years.

As the Chamber’s member of the year, Bergen was awarded $3,000 worth of radio advertising, which he has generously donated to the Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts Program’s Baker’s Workshop. Run solely by student interns from the college’s culinary arts and baking program, the Baker’s Workshop bakery is located at 20 East Main Street in Riverhead and offers an array of wonderful baked items made by its student staff.

Freshly baked items for sale include all kinds of cookies, fancy cupcakes, cheesecake, scones, bread, brownies and much more. Go after 12 p.m. to get baked goods for half price!

Long Island Radio Broadcasting is the parent company of WEHM FM 92.9 and 96.9, The Beach WBEA FM 101.7, and WBAZ FM 102.5. All located in the Hamptons, these stations serve the entire East End of Long Island from Hauppauge to Montauk, and the coast of Southern Connecticut. The $3,000 of radio ads should help bring visibility to the bakery and encourage listeners from the community to drop by and try the Baker’s Workshop’s available baked goods.

Dave Bergen has worked in higher education administration for nearly 40 years. He served as a Southold Town Trustee for 10 years and was a champion of water quality issues during his tenure, which concluded in 2015. He lives in Cutchogue on the North Fork.

Learn more about the Baker’s Workshop here.