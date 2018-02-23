Bon Jovi Receives iHeartRadio Award and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Reunion

by SOTH Team

Bon Jovi has been getting honored left and right this year. First, it was announced that Howard Stern will induct East Hamptonite Jon Bon Jovi’s band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now it’s been released that the rock group will be honored with the first annual iHeartRadio Icon Award.

According to a February 22 press release, Bon Jovi was selected for this award because of their “global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.” The group will also be performing at the televised award show on March 11, amongst other popular such as Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled at the Forum in Los Angeles and will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. It will also stream on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

A month later, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by his band mates, including former members Alec John Such and Richie Sambora, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Hall. Such left the band in 1994, and Sambora followed suit in 2013; however it only took a few emails to get the gang back together for this momentous occasion.

“We’ve exchanged emails, and [Sambora’s] looking forward to coming, as is Alec Such,” Jon Bon Jovi said during the February 21 “iHeartRadio Icons with Bon Jovi” broadcast. “I talked to Al as well, so they’ve been invited to not only come and celebrate but to perform with us.” Current members David Bryan, Hugh McDonald and Tico Torres will also be honored at the induction ceremony.