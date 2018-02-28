Skate for Katy’s Courage at Buckskill Winter Club on Sunday

by What to Do

Buckskill Winter Club is hosting its seventh winter fundraiser and Skate-A-Thon this Sunday, March 4 for Katy’s Courage, a South Fork not-for-profit organization created in honor of Katy Stewart, a Sag Harbor child who died in 2011 of a rare pediatric cancer at just 12 years old.

Following a day of regular public skating at Buckskill between 1:15–4:45 p.m. (20% of the rink’s general admission will be donated to Katy’s Courage), the annual fundraiser kicks off with a Puck Throw—toss your puck closest to the target to win—event from 4:45–5 p.m. As in previous years, a one-hour figure skating recital, featuring coaches and participating children, will follow from 5–6 p.m.

The Skate-A-Thon begins promptly at 6 p.m., at which time charitable locals will skate laps, each one earning pledges from sponsors. All proceeds from the Skate-A-Thon, including the $30 registration fee, and other events of the day, such as a raffle and bake sale, benefit Katy’s Courage, an organization created to support education, children’s bereavement counseling, including Katy’s Kids @CMEE Center for Grieving Children, Teens and their Families, and pediatric cancer research.

Raffle winners will be drawn and announced at 7:30 p.m., immediately followed by a hockey game from 7:30–9 p.m. (pre-registration required).

A rain date is set for this event on Sunday, March 11.

The Buckskill Winter Club is located at 178 Buckskill Road in East Hampton. For more info, call 631-324-2243 or visit buckskillwinterclub.com.

For further information about Katy’s Courage, visit katyscourage.org. Donations may be sent by check to P.O. Box 3251, Sag Harbor, NY 11963.