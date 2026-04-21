That is what is said about Harvey Manes. An artist’s soul, a businessman’s disposition.

By writing his book Collecting Art for Pleasure and Profit, Manes showed the world that collecting art is a viable alternative to traditional investment opportunities. He has shown stock brokers, (Harvey is his own stockbroker), real estate agents, and financial advisors the monetary value of all kinds of art. He equipped them with the knowledge to make the most of opportunities available in the art market. Manes spun the popular narrative that “art is for pleasure only” on its head.

“Art is more than an aesthetic,” says Manes.

What made Harvey Manes? The child of a troubled, divorced home, his father nonetheless, regularly took him to the Brooklyn Museum. Manes roamed the galleries where art touched his soul.

In college, Manes majored in art history. He went to medical school to become a successful orthopedic surgeon. At last, Manes made real money.

Manes bought art and invested in the stock market. His unparalleled success is the rest of the story.Manes’ passion for the arts included his encouragement of non-art institutions to collect and exhibit art.

He donated half a million dollars to the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach for the creation of the Manes Art Center, the only synagogue known to have a significant collection of contemporary art, thanks to Harvey.