'To Kill a Mockingbird' Soars into The Suffolk

As the audience is shown to their seats in the stunning art deco theater that is The Suffolk in Riverhead, a delicate bird twitter permeates throughout the air. The stage curtains are open before the start of the show to reveal a white façade of a house with a wooden deck enclosed by a low railing and framed by delicate white fringe flowering trees. Such a pristine setting establishes the contradiction to ugly prejudice about to erupt on stage in Christopher Sergel’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

A major theme is established early when Miss Maudie (Kate Mueth), neighbor to Atticus Finch and his children, says to Scout, “Mockingbirds don’t do one thing but make music for us to enjoy… That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.” This foreshadows events about to be played out.

This profound tale resonates as it pits good versus evil with the life of an innocent man hanging in the balance. Set in the fictitious town of 1930s Maycomb, Alabama, the plot is narrated by Adult Scout (Carolann DiPirro) and revolves around widower and ethical lawyer Atticus Finch (Matthew Conlon) defending Tom Robinson (Jerome Foster Lewis) a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman, Mayella Ewell (Carissa Navarra), who under oath gives a wrenching fabrication of a rape to escape the wrath of her monstrous father Bob Ewell (Joe Pallister).

While battling deeply ingrained racial prejudice, Finch teaches empathy and courage to his children, Scout, Jem and their friend Dill, and all of us. He reminds us to be empathetic to our fellow human beings; not to criticize, but consider someone else’s perspective, motivations and their circumstances before jumping to conclusions.

This cautionary tale by Harper Lee remains as relevant today as it was when the American classic was published in 1960. The film adaptation starring Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch was released on December 25, 1962, to critical and commercial acclaim receiving eight Academy Award nominations and winning three, including Best Actor for Peck. Christopher Sergel adapted the book for the stage in 1970 with the permission of Harper Lee. The successful Broadway version written by Aaron Sorkin opened at the Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. It received nine Tony Award nominations with Best Performance by an Actress going to Keenan-Bolger.

Now, The Suffolk takes on this profound work and its searing implications bringing a hauntingly superb production to audiences. Returning to The Suffolk to direct is Joe Minutillo who was at the helm of the theater’s first foray into live theater, 12 Angry Men. Here Minutillo keeps the intensity high through quick paced timing and makes the most of the space with action happening in the aisles as well as onstage. He has assembled an ensemble that turns in stellar performances.

Matthew Conlon gives a thought-provoking portrayal as Atticus Finch, a man who stands for moral justice against a backdrop of bigotry. Sonnie Betts is a little powerhouse as Scout who worries about her dad standing alone against an angry mob. Betts and Conlon work beautifully off each other as they drive home the theme of this show with such poignant exchanges as when Scout asks, “Why are you doing it?” Atticus responds, “It’s all about right and wrong.”

Cassius O’Neil is dynamic as Jem, Scout’s older brother, who must struggle with his own loss of innocence after seeing Tom Robinson’s unjust conviction. Kyle Walter gives a spirited portrait of Dill who visits Maycomb each summer and becomes close friends with Scout and Jem. He starts out with childlike innocence and curiosity but becomes affected by the injustice played out in this town.

Jerome Foster Lewis is riveting as Tom Robinson an innocent man who remains truthful and dignified through to the end. When the verdict is announced, he faces this devastating judgment with a silence that screams volumes.

Carissa Navarra is gripping as frightened Mayella Ewell, the abused daughter who under oath gives a wrenching fabrication of a rape to escape the wrath of her monstrous father. Joe Pallister as the despicable Bob Ewell takes on this heinous face of evil and prejudice sending shivers through the audience.

Phil Eberhardt plays the dual roles of Boo Radley and Judge Taylor. Eberhardt impresses as the scrupulous Judge Taylor and is mysterious as Boo Radley who represents a secondary but important storyline. Radley is referred to throughout the play but remains a recluse behind closed door, never revealing himself until the dramatic climax.

Randall Hemming is the prosecuting attorney, Mr. Horace Gilmer, and foil to Atticus Finch. Hemming is appropriately condescending and biased as he represents the Ewell family. Hemming also appears as Mr. Cunningham, a poor farmer, who joins the lynch mob but is persuaded by Scout to let it go.

The technical team on this show is first rate. They drive home the important themes of this show visually and through sound. Gary Hygom’s set design is brilliant as it keeps the pacing fluid with rolling pieces that easily move into position from the Finch front porch into the courthouse and back again. Lighting design by Robert Virzera and sound and projection design by Meg Sexton add to the overall emotional effect. Teresa L. Lebrun’s costume design defines the characters and adds a southern flavor.

Opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird was met with a full house that erupted in a standing ovation at the powerful conclusion. There was a Q&A that followed where audience members asked questions to individual actors who gave insightful responses.

To Kill a Mockingbird at The Suffolk is a powerful call for justice, compassion and equality that remains just as important in our legal system today as it was in the 1930s. One final quote from Atticus Finch echoes even as the audience leaves the theater. “One thing that does not abide by majority rule-your conscience.” We all have decisions to make and the bottom line is we have to ultimately live with ourselves.

Catch this provocative drama now through April 26 at The Suffolk in Riverhead.

Tickets are available online at TheSuffolk.org. The Suffolk, 118 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-727-4343.

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund and playwright of Madison Weatherbee The Musical and a host of one-act plays that have been produced across Long Island.