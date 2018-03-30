North Fork Event Highlights: March 30–April 4, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 30–April 4, 2018.

FEELING KINKY
Dave Davies of The Kinks
When: March 30, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Dave Davies, vocalist and lead guitarist for The Kinks, graces the Suffolk Theater stage. As a member of The Kinks, Davies gave the world many of rock music’s defining hits, creating a new sound that influenced countless bands. Tickets $49–$65.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

SAVING CETACEANS
Whales, Dolphins and Porpoises off Our Shores
When: March 31, 1 p.m.
Where: Hallock State Park Preserve Community Room, 6062 Sound Avenue, Jamesport
What: A member of Atlantic Marine Conservation Society gives a presentation on cetaceans in East End waters and how locals can help them survive. A beach cleanup follows, weather permitting. Free.
Contact: 631-315-5475, amseas.org

SAFETY FIRST
OSHA Standards for General Industry
When: April 2 & 4, 5 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead
What: This two-day Occupational Safety and Health Administration outreach training program provides workers with basic information about the correct OSHA standards, policies, procedures, common safety and health hazards on the job. Students can receive an OSHA 10-hour course completion card at the end of the training. Registration by phone required. $8 fee.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

OH NO, SET ME FREEHEE
“The Judge” with Director Erika Cohn
When: April 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook
What: The Judge presents an unfolding legal drama, providing rare insight into both Islamic law and gendered justice. The film’s director speaks after the screening concludes. Tickets $7, wine $5.
Contact: 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

MASTERFUL STUDENTS
Inside the Studio
When: April 4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket
What: This exhibition showcases the works of several students of the gallery’s workshops. Visitors can view the various mediums and techniques used by students of all ages and abilities.
Contact: 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

