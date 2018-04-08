Get Ready for the 8th Annual Katy’s Courage 5K Benefiting Katy’s Kids@CMEE

by Hamptons Living

Katy’s Courage is hosting the 8th annual Katy’s Courage 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 21. Proceeds from this year’s event are donated to local scholarships, as well as Katy’s Kids at the Children’s Museum of the East End.

On race day, registration and check-ins take place from 7 to 8:15 a.m., and the run begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Runners start at 11 West Water Street, Sag Harbor head north and make a right onto Main Street, then Glover Street, run through the Redwood section of the course and finish back on Water Street.

All participants receive a tee shirt, snacks and refreshments. Trophies are awarded to the first place male and female, and medals are given to the top three males and females in each age category. The race also features live online results, same-day finish line photos and a DJ. Registration costs $25 in advance and $30 the day of the race.

Katy’s Kids provides a safe and healing environment for children, teens and their families as they grieve the death of a parent, sibling, close family member or friend. Sessions take place the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Children’s Museum (376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton).

Katy’s Courage is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization honoring Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl who died from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement counseling and pediatric cancer research.

For those eager to support the cause, they can either send a donation to P.O. Box 3251, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, or shop at Vineyard Vines Southampton on April 14. A week before the race, Vineyard Vines (54 Jobs Lane, Southampton) is hosting a special shopping event to benefit Katy’s Courage. Shoppers who visit between 1 and 4 p.m. receive 10% off their purchase, and Vineyard Vines has pledged to donate 10% back to Katy’s.

For more information, race registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit katyscourage.org.