Meet Carol & Bill Duffy of East End Awnings & Screens

For more than three decades, Carol and Bill Duffy have built something rare, not just a successful business, but a true partnership that has stood the test of time. Side by side in both life and work, the couple has spent the last 30 years growing East End Awnings & Screens into a trusted name across the East End, all while genuinely enjoying each other’s company every single day.

That kind of longevity isn’t accidental.

Bill began his career as a home improvement contractor in the 1980s, laying the foundation for what would eventually become a highly specialized business. The turning point came when they were encourage by family, no less, to explore motorized awnings and shades.

“We added it, and it just took off,” Bill recalls. “We gradually phased out of contracting. My brother in North Carolina pushed us toward retractable awnings, and we were ahead of the curve.”

That instinct to evolve early and thoughtfully has defined their business ever since. From retractable awnings to today’s sophisticated motorized screens and motorized louvered pergola systems, the Duffys have consistently stayed one step ahead, anticipating how outdoor living could be better, easier, and more beautiful.

Carol is quick to point out how far the industry has come.

“People still picture those old storefront awnings,” she says with a laugh. “But motorized awnings have been around for decades. What’s really changed is the design with hundreds of fabrics, patterns, and new options every year. It’s become part of the home’s aesthetic, not just a function.”

And while design matters, the appeal runs deeper. Their products fundamentally change how people experience their homes.

“An awning makes your space usable,” Carol explains. “It extends your time outside, protects you from harmful UV rays, cools the area, and even lets you stay out during light rain. You’re not running inside at the first sign of a drizzle.”

In fact, awnings can reduce temperatures by up to 20 percent, creating a noticeably more comfortable environment during peak summer heat. Combined with hurricane-certified durability and installations that are often completed in just half a day, the value is as practical as it is transformative.

But what truly sets the Duffys apart isn’t just the product it’s how they work together.

After nearly four decades of marriage, their dynamic is both seamless and intentional. Each brings distinct strengths, handling different aspects of the business while maintaining complete trust in one another.

“We’re both driven, but easygoing,” Carol says. “We think alike, and our strengths complement each other.”

That balance has carried them from raising three young children in Sag Harbor while building a business, to now working alongside their two daughters, Meaghan and Ryan, who are increasingly stepping into leadership roles. It’s a natural evolution, one that feels less like succession and more like continuation.

“In some ways, they’ve already started taking over,” Carol adds.

Bill agrees that their ability to stay grounded has been essential.

“Neither of us makes a big deal out of small things,” he says. “We tag-team everything. And we’re still happy to be together at the end of the day.”

That same steady, collaborative approach extends to their team, many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years, a testament to the culture the Duffys have built. Custom orders are completed in just a few weeks, with installations typically finished in less than a day, thanks to Bill’s deep construction expertise and problem-solving ability.

Clients notice the difference.

“We’re incredibly responsive,” Carol says. “People have my cell number. They can call anytime. We know our business is built on both the quality of what we provide and how we take care of people.”

That philosophy, equal parts craftsmanship and care, has earned them lasting relationships across the region, from homeowners to designers and landscapers alike.

As outdoor living continues to take center stage, particularly in the Northeast where demand is strongest, the Duffys remain exactly where they’ve always been: ahead of the curve, working side by side, and still genuinely enjoying the life they’ve built together.

And perhaps their greatest endorsement isn’t something they advertise at all. It’s the simple fact that after 30 years in business, and nearly 40 years together, they wouldn’t have done it any other way.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.