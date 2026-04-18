John “Jack” Maginsky, of Southampton, the former dean of students at Hampton Bays High School, died on April 3 after injuries from a traumatic fall. He was 94.

Born on Dec. 5, 1931 in Nanticoke, Penn., to William and Cecilia (Wenders) Maginsky, Jack was one of six sons. He graduated from Ashley High School in Ashley, Penn., in 1950 and then Millersville University in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He obtained his Masters Degree at Penn State University.

He served as an Industrial Arts teacher in Hampton Bays High School for 34 years. Jack was much beloved and respected by his many students and colleagues. Jack obtained his captain’s license and chartered his Mississippi Paddle Wheel boat, the Mark Twain, during the summer on Shinnecock Bay.

Jack belonged to the Fraternity of Industrial Arts teachers. In 1993, Jack was awarded for his dedication and for 33 years of service to the Eastern Suffolk Baseball Umpires Association, umpiring high school baseball. He also was a high school basketball referee for many years as well as coached teams in both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. Jack was a member of the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary in Southampton where he participated in many fundraisers. Jack was an avid fisherman and loved to freshwater fly fish.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Laurel Maginsky of Southampton, his two sons, Craig Maginsky of Derby, Conn., and Kevin Maginsky and his wife Patricia Gichan Maginsky of Southampton, his grandson Nicholas Cameron Maginsky of St. Augustine, Fla. and grandson Spencer William Maginsky of Manhattan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

John is predeceased by brothers Edward Maginsky, Lt. Col. William Maginsky, Raymond Maginsky, James Maginsky and Thomas Maginsky.

Mass will be held at The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary, 168 Hill Street, Southampton on Friday April 17 at 11 a.m.

Donations can be made to The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary, Southampton, Tunnel to Towers, or St. Jude.