“The Tonight Show” Becomes Jurassic World: Fallon Kingdom

Universal Pictures announced that next week The Tonight Show starring Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon will experience a dinosaur invasion. There’s no need to worry about Fallon’s safety though, science hasn’t figured out how to bring the tyrannosaurus rex back from extinction yet.

While no prehistoric lizards are expected to make an appearance on The Tonight Show, there will be a weeklong series of events to celebrate all things Jurassic Park. The inaugural event is being called “Jurassic World: Fallon Kingdom” and will feature many exciting guests, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who play major roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on June 22.

Starting on Monday, June 11, at 11:35 p.m., “Jurassic World: Fallon Kingdom” will feature Jurassic-themed comedy skits and surprises, culminating in an appearance from Pratt on Thursday, June 14, followed by Howard on Friday’s show. The stars will be on hand to guide Fallon through the perils of shooting on Isla Nublar and the difficultly of working with the T. rex on set. Pratt’s appearance will also see him square off with Fallon in a head-to-head battle of the beloved game “Box of Lies.”

The film takes place three years after the Jurassic World theme park and luxury resort was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event, but a conspiracy begins to unravel that could revert Earth to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World‘s director, Colin Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with executive producers Trevorrow and East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment.