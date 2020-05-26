Get Out and Golf at These Eight Public East End Courses

The full East End summer package wouldn’t be complete without a round of golf. Thankfully, Hamptons and North Fork golf courses offer spacious, scenic greens that are perfect for enjoying a good walk spoiled while keeping a safe social distance. Get your tee time at these public courses and get ready to hit the links.​

HAMPTONS

Montauk Downs State Park

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk

631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/montaukdowns

This Robert Trent Jones-designed, 18-hole course is known for its unpredictable difficulty, with wind currents from the ocean and bay changing conditions every day. This summer, walk-ups are a no-go—all tee times must be reserved via the online reservation system, with the reservation holder paying for all members of their group. No golf carts may be used, but pull carts and single-use electric carts are available. The driving range is open, but the clubhouse, kitchen, putting green, locker rooms and restrooms are closed.

Poxabogue Golf Center

3556 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack

631-537-0025, poxgolf.com

The golf center is popular for its renowned professional golfing instruction, but it also offers nine holes and an expansive driving range. All tee times must be reserved by phone, and residents of Southampton and East Hampton Towns can receive a special rate with proof of residency. The clubhouse, pro shop and restrooms are currently closed.

NORTH FORK

Cedars Golf Club

305 Cases Lane, Cutchogue

631-734-6363, cedarsgolfclub.com

Designed by Russel Case, this nine-hole, par three course features four ponds creating significant water hazards for an added bit of challenge. All play must be reserved online and paid in advance, with no walk-ups allowed. No players should leave their vehicle until two minutes prior to their tee time. Groups will be limited to three players, and they must keep at least six feet of space between them. No one under 21 will be permitted without a guardian.

Cherry Creek Golf Links

900 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead

631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com

This course is famous for its signature hole 18, a challenging 644-yard par six with deep gullies on the left, an uphill climb and sand traps near the putting green. The Golf Links and The Woods at Cherry Creek (631-506-0777, thewoodsatcherrycreek.com) golf courses are open, as is the driving range. Single-rider golf carts are available on a first come, first served basis and are disinfected after each use. Cart can be rented at the club, but tee times must be prepaid online in advance. Patrons should not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before their reserved tee time. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, as will the new policy preventing players from touching flag sticks. The 19th Hole Restaurant is open for takeout or curbside pickup.

Indian Island Country Club

661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead

631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com

This 18-hole Suffolk County golf course, designed by William F. Mitchell ASGCA, features 6,506 yards of golf and gorgeous views of Peconic River. Like other municipal courses, Indian Island is striving to stagger tee times, prevent golf cart use, limit face-to-face transactions and clean facilities frequently. Reservations can be made online through the county Green Key system.

Island’s End Golf Club

5025 Route 25, Greenport

631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com

Bay and Long Island Sound views are plentiful at this bucolic 18-hole course, adding to its undeniable North Fork charm. The golf course and driving range are open for business, as is the Island’s End Grill, which is currently offering takeout Friday–Monday. Reservations can be made and online, and motorized carts are available to people with disabilities and seniors upon request. And, of course, strict social distancing rules are in place.

Sandy Pond Golf Course

1495 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead

631-727-0909, facebook.com/sandypondgolf

The nine-hole Sandy Pond course offers par three holes perfect for beginners and experts practicing their short game. Golf fees must be made through the facility’s mail slot with exact cash. Restrooms are closed, so plan accordingly.

Shelter Island Country Club

26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights

631-749-0416, shelterislandcc.org

The nine-hole course, known locally as “Goat Hill,” covers 2,512 yards of widely varying terrain and has seven blind holes to keep things interesting. Currently, golfers 65 and older and adult golfers with a disability that prevents them from walking are the only ones who can rent motorized carts. They’re available 10 a.m.–3 p.m., seven days a week, and can be rented on a first come, first served basis. Carts are limited to one person at a time, and there are zero exceptions, including life partners and roommates. Those who prefer to walk the course are limited to parties of four and must practice social distancing. Tee times should be reserved online, and all fees require exact cash only and must be placed in the blue donor box on the marked picnic table. The clubhouse, driving range and restrooms are closed at this time.