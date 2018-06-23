Jennilee Morris, executive chef and co-owner of Southold’s Grace & Grit catering company, is a very busy woman these days, preparing her farm-to-table specialties for all manner of affairs and hosting foodie pop-ups. But you have at least two good chances to meet her this season.

Morris is one of the East End’s top chefs gathering to honor the doyenne of North Fork dining, the North Fork Table & Inn’s co-founder Chef Claudia Fleming, at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork hosted by The Halyard at Sound View Greenport on Saturday, July 7. Featuring a once-in-a-lifetime meal with wine pairings, it will “go down” as a night to remember.

“I’m very excited to celebrate Claudia Fleming. She’s an incredible, strong woman and an inspiration to, not just female chefs, but ALL chefs,” Morris says. Her advice for enjoying this extraordinary meal? “Drink responsibly but eat without boundaries!”

Morris is also going to give Team NYC a hard time as she competes on Team Hamptons at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. East End chefs are pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event.

She doesn’t need to practice, but she sort of has been, noting “at home lately, I just love cooking over an open wood fire and will grab whatever I find fresh from the farmstand and that’s dinner.”

How do you know when a dish works? Morris says, “something that tastes so good it just lingers and, even though you’re full, you keep eating because that flavor is so, so good.”

Who inspired your career the most?

The late Gerry Hayden of North Fork Table & Inn helped me get through one of the most challenging times in my career. I got into a bad business deal at a young age and thought my career was over. He taught me how to think through my problems, and that there’s always a solution. He was right. It’s incredible because Gerry has mentored so many chefs but I didn’t get close to him until after he couldn’t cook anymore. Gerry didn’t teach me how to cook. He taught me resilience. He also showed me how powerful it can be to collaborate and work closely with your farmers—something he always stayed true to.

How would you describe the evolution of the North Fork dining scene?

I’ve been in the industry on the North Fork since 2007 when I was the opening general manager of Love Lane Kitchen. I knew the North Fork was something special. At the time the only restaurant I cared about was the North Fork Table & Inn. It was always an experience, farm-to-table, innovative and reliable. Nothing else existed to me for a number of years, it was Love Lane and NFTI.

In Greenport there was the Frisky Oyster and that’s it. In the last five years it’s been incredible to see the success stories that have launched in this region. There’s a culture of culinary entrepreneurs here and people want to support it. I can attest to it—when I opened North Fork Roasting Co., a small batch coffee roastery, with my partner, Jess Morris, in 2015—it was an instant staple. As if we should have always been there. Specialty coffee was just one small part of the demand. It’s all about local. Local products, artisans, farmers. Our community wants to support our community. What a beautiful thing.

Where are you from?

I was born in Florida but grew up on Long Island. I spent my childhood playing in the woods, collecting little strawberries from my lawn, slurping the honey off of honeysuckle and freshwater fishing with the boys on the block. My fondest memories are having Memorial Day cookouts with my dad and playing wiffle ball in the backyard.

As a kid I always had an entrepreneurial spirit, setting up lemonade stands, selling candy bars and raking people’s leaves. I even used to catch nightcrawlers and sell them to the local tackle shop. I learned at a young age to work hard and found a true enjoyment in providing a service to others. I liked making people happy.

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork hosted by The Halyard at Sound View Greenport is Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets—at press time only a few remain—are $150 and are on sale now at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.