Covering 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California, the Hollywood Walk of Fame (HWOF) is among the most popular tourist destinations in the city. It comprises more than 2,600 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalk and honors the entertainment industry’s most beloved figures.

The Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently announced their 2019 HWOF honorees, and two well-known East Enders made the list.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Montauk homeowner Robert De Niro is being honored under the Motion Pictures category alongside actors Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands. East Hampton’s Candice Bergen, of Murphy Brown fame, will get her star in the Television category. She’ll be joined by Alvin and the Chipmunks, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest and Julia Child (Posthumous).

De Niro, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming film The Irishman, inherited his Montauk home from his father, artist Robert Sr., who built the house off Old Montauk Highway in the 1950s. In September 2017, De Niro attended an East Hampton Town ZBA meeting to discuss removing the 3,000-square-foot building and replacing it with slightly smaller one. The appeal was approved a month later.

Bergen shares a shingled country home on Lily Pond Lane with her husband, Marshall Rose, which has been featured in Architectural Digest. With interior design by Elissa Cullman, the house is open, beaming with natural sunlight, and full of designer furniture.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections,” HWOF Chairman and star-holder Vin Di Bona said in his honoree announcement, which streamed live on YouTube Monday, June 25. “We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

Walk of Fame star ceremonies have not yet been determined for all honorees and will likely be announced one week before each event.