The Big Give: Good Deeds Bloom Across New York

Greetings, dear reader, from The Big Give, the column where we talk about all the altruistic acts taking place in the greatest city on the planet.

April showers have been busy bees, coating Gotham’s sidewalks with dewy drops. A sea of black umbrellas along Fifth Avenue rolls out in waves, but we refuse to let it drown us. Around the corner, Central Park’s flowers are making an early debut, symbolized by beloved cherry blossoms. They open the curtain to a stage filled with beautiful petals and singing birds. By May, Big Apple residents will shed their old winter coats and roll up their sleeves as they march to the rhythm of spring turning into summer.

The season has been dazzling. We radiate and burst with joy as we pay homage to those who have created positive change in New York City in 2026 thus far.

Costa Constantinides, Chief Executive Officer of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ), has planted strong roots in town. They spread out like Mother Nature’s arms, warmly embracing citizens in a much-needed hug.

The mission of the organization is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible humans. We hear amazing things are coming down the pipeline for them. There is a sizable donation from the NHL to support the construction of a synthetic ice rink and several community initiatives.

“The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens currently serves 5,000 youths per year. Our mission is to provide a safe space for every child to come after school and find their passions regardless of socio-economic status,” Constantinides said. “With our program being free to all, the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens aspires to be a community resource where, seven days per week, a child can come get a hot meal, a counselor who cares, and programming that will enrich their lives. Once we open our new building in 2028, which will be the largest Boys and Girls Club in the United States, we will be able to serve 16,000 youth per year.”

VBGCQ’s programming and latest development will provide important support to the kids who need it most every day. It’s a place that has launched so many notable New Yorkers over the years, as well as those who grow up to be fellow pillars of Gotham.

Remarkable philanthropic efforts were also found this season at the Manhattan School of Music. They recently brought together artists, alumni, and distinguished guests for their biennial gala to support the MSM Precollege Scholarship Fund and expand opportunities for young artists, regardless of financial need.

Hosted by CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano, the sold-out event honored Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and internationally renowned surgeon Dr. Han Jo Kim. Since its founding as a community music school in 1918, MSM has played a vital role in shaping generations of performers through classical, jazz, and musical theatre programs.

Then downtown, Hudson River Park Friends honored Melissa Ben-Ishay, CEO and Co-Founder of Baked by Melissa; Catherine Holstein, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of KHAITE; and Kelly Molinari, Vice President, U.S., Public Affairs, L’Oréal Groupe, at the 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon.

The event raised more than half a million dollars. Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee members provide crucial support for the local community by using funds to support playgrounds, environmental education, youth sports, and family programming.

Guests who came out to play in the game of goodwill included Martha Stewart, Martha Hunt, Aditi Banga, Daisy Toye, New York City Council Member Gale Brewer, Eleonora Srugo, State Senator Erik Bottcher, Gillian Del Zotto, Ilana Wiles, and more.

And with a new season comes the blossoming of even bigger moments for giving in the city that never sleeps. The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer will host their annual luncheon on May 6. The annual event brings advocates and members of the fashion community together to support lifesaving scientific work. This year’s event will honor Corcoran Real Estate Broker Mary Slattery and entrepreneur Alexandra Adame, with Safiyaa recognized as the fashion presenter.

The transformative actions of these individuals make an impact today and plant the seeds to grow our compassionate leaders of tomorrow.

“It takes courage to be kind,” Maya Angelou once proclaimed. Well, the one thing New York City has plenty of is just that. Gigantic ​moxie mixed with a​ big dose of caring makes up the lyrics of our Gotham anthem.

“New York, New York,” we ​belt out loudly and proudly every single day in this wonderful town.