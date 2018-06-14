Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Smokin’ Wolf BBQ Owner Arthur Wolf

Patrons of Dan’s Taste of Summer, the East End’s premier food and wine events, have three more chances to meet Chef Arthur Wolf, owner of East Hampton’s Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and More!, and taste his cooking this summer. Wolf will attend Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on July 20 and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company on July 21, both at Fairview Farm at Mecox, and Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club in Montauk on August 4. Known for his barbecue, and for offering vegetarian options as well, Wolf says, “I’d like to think that our ribs are the definition of succulent!”

Where are you from? What did you learn there?

I’m from Miller Place. My father always made sure anything he cooked was properly seasoned. So in my cooking I always make sure my flavors blend together and that dishes are always seasoned to make palates happy.

What’s your earliest food memory?

When I was a young child my parents loved Brussels sprouts and I really disliked them! Who would have thought that I would come to love them now?

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

We have so much access to fresh ingredients that it’s so easy for me to come up with some great menu items.

Which Long Island wine are you drinking these days?

I don’t drink, but my family members love a nice glass of Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s Summer in a Bottle Rosé.

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve ever been asked to make?

No cheese in a QUESAdilla!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

We’re a barbeque restaurant, so my favorite thing to do is smoke all different types of food. I like to think of myself as “the Smoke Master” sometimes!

What piece of equipment do you treasure?

My smoker!

What does the term “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

I think of all the amazing ingredients coming together from the great farms out here. The quality of the fruits, vegetables and herbs that we have access to out here is just amazing.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Not to cut corners or rush cooking. Made to order, fresh food is always the way to go.

What’s your favorite thing about Dan’s Taste of Summer events?

It is such a great time. We always love to see the familiar faces year after year. It’s so great to see all of the restaurants come together and see what dish everyone comes up with each year.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm. GA tickets $99 for 8 p.m.–10:30 p.m. to see East End chefs pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Enjoy Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets $175, include early access; admission to Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! Tickets, and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com.

