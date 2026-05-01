Nourish, New High-Profile Eatery, Debuts in Bridgehampton

Sylvia Wong, owner and founder of The Roundtree Amagansett, is branching out with a new standalone restaurant in Bridgehampton.

Dubbed Nourish, the new spot is slated for a mid-May opening. Locals will recognize the somewhat star-crossed space at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike as the former home of the Wild Rose Cafe, Fresh Hamptons, and most recently, Arthur & Sons, which closed after a two-year run on the East End.

While he’s saying goodbye to Bridgehampton for now, Michelin star-chef Joe Isidori still has two Manhattan eateries operating under the Arthur & Sons name in the West Village and Murray Hill, respectively, as well as an outpost in Jupiter, FL.

Meanwhile, Wong has brought in the formidable chef Dewa Wijaya to run Nourish’s new kitchen. Born and raised in Bali and classically trained in the French style, Wijaya was serving as the executive chef at The Roundtree when he was tapped to take over at Nourish.

Wijaya is certainly no stranger to luxe settings. Before bringing his knives to Amagansett, he spent the better part of two decades cooking at multiple high-end international spots, including a stint as the executive chef of Kudos House at Como Shambhala Estate in Bali, and the Como resort on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos.

As the story goes, Wong was so captivated by Wijaya’s cooking on a 2025 trip to Bali that she found herself returning to his kitchen for every meal – breakfast, lunch, and dinner – for her entire one-week stay. Twenty-one meals or so later, she hired him to join the staff of The Roundtree.

Wijaya’s cooking is “defined by a rare duality: the precision and discipline of classical training, paired with an intuitive understanding of flavor rooted in his Balinese heritage,” Nourish’s web site notes. “He is widely recognized in the wellness dining space – not for spa-style restriction, but for a philosophy of cooking that prioritizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, lighter preparations and vibrant natural flavors. Less butter, more technique. Clean oils, thoughtful sourcing and a deep respect for the ingredient itself.”

Leaning on seasonal produce, meat and seafood sourced from local farms, fishermen and purveyors, Nourish’s menu includes mostly Western dishes infused with Wijaya’s Balinese roots – and his global influences.

“At Nourish, the inspiration begins with the extraordinary ingredients of the East End,” Wijaya says. “The farms, the waters and the people who cultivate them provide a natural foundation for cooking that feels vibrant and nourishing.”

Local culinary partners include Acabonac Farms, which supplies grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken, lamb and pork; Balsam Farms, a multigenerational family farm known for its fruits and vegetables and its commitment to sustainable farming practices; Amber Waves, a nonprofit teaching farm and market; Gosman’s, the iconic Montauk-based seafood purveyor; and Milk Pail Fresh Market, a farm stand offering high-quality, locally grown produce and artisanal goods.

“By bringing together local producers such as Amber Waves and Gosman’s, we are celebrating the Hamptons while sharing flavors that shaped me growing up in Bali,” Wijaya adds.”

Menu highlights include Crispy Catch of the Day Sushi Bites; Crab and Corn Cakes with cabbage and pistachio tartar sauce; Flame-Grilled Jumbo Prawn with chickpea carrot puree, Balsam Farm sweet corn, pickled shallots and toasted almonds; and Salt Baked Branzino with braised puy lentil and Milk Pail apple salad. East End classics such as the Nourish Lobster Roll and Grilled Acabonac Farms Ribeye Steak with onions, mushrooms, arugula salad and black garlic sauce round out the menu.

When it comes to beverages, seasonal ingredients from local farms and orchards will be featured. While classic cocktails, beer and wine will be readily available, the Nourish menu also leans into non-alcoholic potables in the form of inventive zero-proof drinks and French Bloom alcohol-free wine. Also offered will be a selection of house-made kombuchas crafted by chef Wijaya himself.

The main dining room at Nourish seats up to 70 guests. A 20-seat bar and an outdoor garden that accommodates up to 30 additional guests brings the restaurant’s total capacity to 120 diners across the three spaces.

The new eatery’s design aesthetic is meant to embody the relaxed elegance of the Hamptons. Exposed wood, warm timber and natural materials create a grounded, organic atmosphere, while large windows fill the space with natural light and views of the surrounding landscape.

In May, June and September, Nourish will offer dinner nightly, and lunch on Saturday and Sunday. In July and August, the restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Guests staying at The Roundtree, which is about 10 miles and a half-hour or so drive away (depending on traffic), will have priority access to reservations.