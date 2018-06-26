Drew Hiatt, Executive Chef of Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, is a veteran of Dan’s Taste of Summer events and he’ll be returning to Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 20 and to Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company on Saturday, July 21, both at Fairview Farm at Mecox. Will he help bring home another win for Team Hamptons against Team NYC at GrillHampton in the heated competition to please attendees’ taste buds? Maybe, but he’s looking forward to again, “having a good time chillin’ and cooking, enjoying the summer nighttime breeze with all the ohhs, ahhs and smells of deliciousness!” His advice for dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?: “You should do it now!”

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve been asked to make?

Egg white omelets with, instead of cheese, Smucker’s Jam that the couple brought from home.

Where are you from?

I grew up in New England so, of course, I was surrounded by lots of seafood. Living on Long Island gives me the same feeling.

What’s your earliest food memory?

I remember cooking steak and eggs with my Aunt Elane around the age of five or six, and having to stand on a stool to be able to reach the stove. Also making donuts with one of those old school donut machines you’d probably buy on the Home Shopping Network.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

I do my best to use as many local and in-season products [as possible], even though that can prove difficult at times.

Who has inspired your career?

My wife and daughter inspire me the most on a daily basis. Oh, and Moose.

What piece of equipment do you covet?

I would like a gunmetal black Kunz Spoon.

Which Long Island wines are you drinking these days?

Being that Wölffer Estate Vineyard is one of our neighbors, I find myself drinking their wines, and Macari Vineyards’.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

I like making different kinds of kimchi, because there’s so much love and funk that goes into making it.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Understand ingredients and where they come from and enjoy and appreciate what you do for a living and always have fun because work is supposed to be fun!

Do you ever eat at your own restaurant on your days off?

Yes and I have learned that I should go in a disguise so no one knows I’m there.

What’s the most dangerous dining experience you’ve ever witnessed?

A little kid trying to play with the candle on the table and saying “fire” as he looks all crazy-eyed.

What makes a cocktail a “craft cocktail?”

Something that requires some originality and thought behind it, as well as unparalleled ingredients.

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?

Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. GA tickets are $99 for admission 8 p.m.–10:30 p.m. to see East End chefs pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s most popular band: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets are $175 and include early access at 7 p.m.; admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! Tickets, and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com.