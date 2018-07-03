Billy Joel Hosts Swanky Fundraiser for Long-Time Friend Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo is running for a third term in the 2018 New York gubernatorial election, taking place on November 6, and Sag Harborite Billy Joel is showing his support in the most “Big Shot” way possible. He and Alexis Roderick, whose 2015 marriage was officiated by Cuomo, will be throwing a luxurious dinner party at their Centre Island estate on July 12 to support the governor’s campaign.

Though Cuomo leans to the political left, previously passing an increase in minimum wage and paid family leave, tickets to this dinner are anything but affordable for the middle class. The cheapest admission to the Joel household is $5,000 with presumably average seats to hear the Piano Man sing for Cuomo.

According to Page Six, to get priority seating and a dinner of local food & beverages, the ticket will cost you a grand total of $7,500. These expensive Cuomo fundraisers are contrasted by Cynthia Nixon’s campaign, which she says has the backing of the Working Families Party and “an army of small progressive donors,” reports Page Six. Despite experiencing a major setback by losing the Democratic Party nomination, the Sex and the City actress still plans to run against Cuomo in the Democratic primary on September 13, requiring 15,000 petition signatures to do so.

Joel is a cherished figurehead on Long Island and has supported Cuomo, and vice versa, many times in the past, performing at the governor’s 2013 birthday fundraiser at Roseland Ballroom in New York City and appointing Cuomo as the godfather to his daughter, Della Rose, in 2015.

The two also participated in a state-wide motorcycle ride in 2016 to raise awareness about breast cancer and honor victims of 9/11. Joel proves that no amount of stardom can get in the way of his cherished friendship with Cuomo and confirms that the pair will likely stay friends “For the Longest Time.”