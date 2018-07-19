Dan's North ForkVideos

May the Forks Be with You! Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Returns July 21

A short time ago, at a beach not far away...

Dan's Taste of Summer July 19, 2018

A short time ago, at a beach not far away, two powerful and often clashing forks have come together for East End food and wine dominance on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Enjoy tastings from the Hamptons and North Fork’s top restaurants, chefs and purveyors at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka at Fairview Farm on beautiful Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton.

GA tickets are $195 and grant you access to all you can eat and drink 7:30–10 p.m. VIP tickets are $295, which includes early entrance, with access to the exclusive VIP waterfront lounge featuring special treats and more!

Tickets always sell out, so buy NOW at DansTasteofSummer.com.

MAY THE FORKS BE WITH YOU!

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Cheryl Platt of 63 South Chill Street, Photo: Barbara Lassen
July 19, 2018
2

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: 63 South Chill Street Owner Cheryl Platt

Vanessa Gordon, Photo: Courtesy East End Taste
July 19, 2018
21

Vanessa Gordon Hosts Inaugural Hamptons Interactive Influencer Brunch

Scarlett Johansson, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
July 19, 2018
71

Scarlett Johansson Backs Out of Transgender Role, Film’s Future at Risk

Dan's GrillHampton and Taste of Two Forks sit right next the beautiful Mecox Bay, Photo: James Katsipis
July 19, 2018
44

Hamptons Event Highlights: July 20–24, 2018