Paris Hilton Releases New Anti-Aging Skincare Line ProD.N.A.

After getting engaged to Chris Zylka, releasing a new single, and traveling the world to promote her new fragrance line, Platinum Rush, you’d think Southampton DJ Paris Hilton’s 2018 was busy enough. However, the businesswoman somehow found time in her bustling schedule to collaborate with a group of scientists to create her own luxury skincare line, dubbed ProD.N.A.

According to the press release, “Paris has literally met with world-renowned chemists to tackle select beauty concerns that have previously only been met with products that produce minimal results.” The concept behind the line is that, as we age, our body’s skin cell repair mechanisms slow down, resulting in ever-increasing damaged DNA within our cells. When this DNA is not fixed before the skin cell replaces itself, the damage is copied into the new skin cell.

Using Marine microalgae sourced from the Mediterranean Sea, Hilton’s products focus on a proprietary complex called GenoMatrix. This uses the microalgae’s DNA repair enzymes to “support and improve the repair and replication process in our skin to fix damaged DNA before it can be incorrectly reproduced,” according to the company’s website. Besides the microalgae enzyme, the skincare products also contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid and kakadu plum, which is rich in vitamin-C.

Products in the line include Advanced Recovery Serum, Lift & Firm Eye Cream, Dual Action Cleansing Gel and Face & Décolletage Cream. Prices range from $29 and $115. These lovely elixirs come as an addition to her Paris Hilton Skincare company, which previously only sold one item; a now sold-out Unicorn Mist Rose Water.

Now on a more specific path, Hilton’s skincare line hopes to counteract the effects of aging from the inside out. This way you can follow her tried-and-true advice and “never pass a mirror without looking in it.”