As the Hamptons ease into their most anticipated season, there is one event that consistently signals the official arrival of summer: Dan’s Rosé Soirée. This year, the celebration gets an extra dose of star power as Ramona Singer — entrepreneur, reality star, and longtime Hamptons fixture — steps in as host.

If there’s one person who understands the assignment when it comes to rosé, warm weather, and a room full of people ready to have a good time, it’s Ramona Singer. Known for her effortless blend of business savvy and social sparkle, Singer is no stranger to the East End circuit. A favorite from The Real Housewives of New York City and a star of the soon to be released series, The Golden Life, she embodies the very energy that defines the season: sophisticated, playful, and unapologetically celebratory.

“I’m so excited to host the Rosé Soirée, it’s going to be fabulous. Beautiful people, great energy, and of course, amazing rosé. It’s the perfect way to celebrate summer.” Singer said.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée, part of the coveted Dan’s Taste series, has become synonymous with the start of summer on the East End — drawing hundreds of guests for an evening of curated rosé tastings, elevated bites, and high-energy entertainment.

With more than 800 attendees in past years, the soirée is not just a party — it’s a seasonal milestone, bringing together top wineries, culinary talent, and a well-heeled crowd ready to toast the months ahead.

“After a brutal winter, there is extra excitement around kicking off the summer and sipping rosé, and Ramona is going to bring that added sparkle” said Elizabeth Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Papers.

VIP guests enjoy early entry at 6 p.m. plus access to an exclusive After Party from 9–10:30 p.m., with elevated pours and curated bites. Limited VIP Cabanas are also available for groups who want a private setup for the night. General Admission runs 6:30–9 p.m..

This is the Hamptons at its best — and it sells out every year.

Tickets are available now at DansTaste.com. 21+. All-inclusive.