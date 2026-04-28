'Summer House' Audio Leak Exposes Fraught Season 10 Reunion

Amagansett’s Andy Cohen is keeping things lively as ever. The Bravo host recently teased that the upcoming Summer House reunion — just filmed last Thursday, April 23 — may be one of the most explosive yet.

“Well, I am walking out of the Summer House reunion. I probably hosted, well, it’s over 100 reunions, maybe 150…This was one of the most intense we’ve ever shot. This was a lot. This was a lot,” Cohen stressed. “It was very intense, you guys. Every question was asked.”

As “South O’ The Highway” readers know, Summer House follows a group of young New Yorkers splitting their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons — and this season’s off-screen drama is bleeding right into the storyline.

A recent scandal involving Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship behind their exes’ backs has only added to the tension. Wilson is the former boyfriend of Batula’s good friend and castmate Ciara Miller, and Batula is still married to another fellow Summer House cast member Kyle Cook, though they announced their separation in January.

There’s also a looming question mark: The Water Mill home where recent seasons have been filmed is currently on the market for $5.65 million, just as production typically ramps up in July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen was furious after a person on the production team leaked audio of Batula and Miller in a heated back-and-forth from Thursday’s intense reunion. Apparently, he said, a fan solved the case after initial speculation was that a cast member shared the clip from their 10-hour taping.

Summer House Season 10 is still airing new episodes Tuesdays on Bravo (next day streaming on Peacock) until the reunion airs in multiple parts, starting May 26.