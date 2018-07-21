Alexander Williamson, Executive Chef of PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill in Greenport, has been eagerly anticipating this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka. As he says, “I love the excitement in the room when the doors open. People are happy to be there!” Meet Williamson and a host of other top chefs, winemakers and purveyors at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, located on beautiful Mecox Bay.

Who inspired your career the most?

My wife—as a pastry chef she understands the business and talks through potential new menu items with me. Having her in my life has allowed the best version of me to rise to the top.

Where are you from?

I’m Long Island-born, summered in Amagansett my entire life. Every part of my culinary career started on the South Fork. It’s a part of my DNA of cooking.

What’s your earliest food memory?

On the back deck, we would have lobster races before they were cooked for dinner. My parents used to paint numbers on the lobsters. I never could pick the winner.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

On the North Fork, I’m inspired by my surroundings—lavender is in our house dressing, rosé from Lenz Winery is in our mussel pots and our broiled oysters. Not to mention all of the seafood and amazing produce.

Which Long Island wines are you drinking these days?

Lenz Firefly Rosé, Sparkling Pointe.

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve been asked to make?

Grilled mahi-mahi over a petite wedge and blue cheese dressed salad. I’m not too sure about the flavor combination of seafood and blue cheese.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

I enjoy the lobster corn waffle. It’s inspired by a Japanese pancake. Filled with fresh veggies and

lobster. Topped with sweet mayo, eel sauce, and smoky bonito flake.

Do you eat at your own restaurant?

We spot check at times. I learned that our front-of-the-house was more professional than I thought—really great with the guests.

What piece of equipment do you covet?

An open-flame, wood-fired oven.

What’s an ingredient you refuse to use?

White asparagus and fiddlehead ferns—just not for me.

What’s the most dangerous dining experience you’ve witnessed?

I saw a young woman’s hair catch on fire during a boozy birthday brunch.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Leave your ego at home and just work hard.

What does the term “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Fresh corn and tomatoes, rosé, wild striped bass.

