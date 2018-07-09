It’s still Fourth of July weekend, right? If it isn’t anywhere else, it sure is on the East End, where the water is warm, the rosé is chilled, the fireworks are ongoing and the shops are open! So get out there, have some fun and don’t forget to stop by your local retailers.

Rose Jewelers in Southampton will be closing later this year, after 73 years in business. No official date has been given for the closing, but a going-out-of-business sale began on Friday, July 6. 57 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-5757, rosejewelersny.com

It’s all in store: ONDA Beauty co-founders Naomi Watts, Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden-Brown celebrated the opening of their new Sag Harbor store last week. ONDA’s co-founder Larissa Thomson has tried every product and approved every brand the store promotes, and is currently working on developing a natural beauty line for ONDA. Book a treatment today for message, facial, or an appointment with Mark Connolly, known for his unique aroma-reiki sessions, who is in Sag Harbor until July 14. 42 Main Street, Sag Harbor. ondabeauty.com

Almond’s L&W Market is now open. The Market sells prepared foods, by the piece or by the pound, straight from Almond’s kitchen, and a selection of pantry items from Almond’s own product line. There’s also a selection of locally sourced products from favorite farms such as Quail Hill Farm, Amber Waves Farm, Balsam Farms and Foster Farms, as well as cheese from Mecox Bay Dairy. The Almond chefs have also launched their own line of kimchi, Kimchi Jews, which is now available at L&W Market. Items in the product line include: kim chi mayo, Sriracha, kimchi bloody mary mix, yaki tori glaze, Bulgogi steak marinade, Sriracha mayo, fire cider, fermented carrot dressing and sweet chili garlic sauce. 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Sag Harbor, a new book by Sag Harbor Historical Society board member Tucker Burns Roth, is now in stores. The book, part of the Images of America collection by Arcadia Publishing, chronicles the whaling village’s unique history. Photographs from the archives of the Sag Harbor Historical Society and local newspaper, museum, library and family collections trace the history of a village blessed with natural beauty and spirited citizens.

Beachcombing is a simple pleasure. The treasures we find are all pieces of the ocean’s story and the shoreline is where we meet so many interesting characters. The Beachcomber’s Companion: An Illustrated Guide to Collecting and Identifying Beach Treasures is a charming guide to many objects tossed ashore by the waves. It’s the perfect summer hostess gift and a must-have for any costal home.

Sag Harbor, The Beachcomber’s Guide and other summer reads are available at your local bookstore.

In 2017 Hampton Jitney gave away 1,000 rides through Fighting Chance, a free cancer counseling service in Sag Harbor. Tickets are provided to cancer patients who live on the East End who are in need of specialized treatment in New York. Donations will be matched by the Hampton Jitney and provide cancer patients with transportation they may not be able to afford. This service takes a huge burden off of those living on the East End and battling the disease. Donate at fightingchance.org/jitney.

Are you ready for the newest, most stylish and value-driven event of the 2018 summer season? The Hamptons Jewelry Show, taking place August 2–5, will be the first ever Hamptons international fair devoted exclusively to fine jewelry and important art collectibles, and will boast the largest selection of fine jewelry and art collectibles ever assembled in the Hamptons. Eighty dealers from around the world will bring pieces, ranging from estate treasures and dazzling international manufacturers’ pieces to respected designer collections, to a sophisticated and elegant setting, with private showrooms, ongoing wine and spirits tastings, background music, free and convenient onsite parking and delicious outdoor dining. For more info and tickets visit hamptonsjewelryshow.com.

It’s hot outside, so stay inside nice stores with air conditioning and buy stuff to make your home, and your family life, better. For starters, up your selfie game by adding your dog to the picture. Pooch Selfie is the original pet selfie smartphone attachment, which completely changes the quality of pictures you can capture of your dog. Simply slip the smartphone attachment onto the top of your phone or tablet and attach the removable Squeaking Pooch Selfie ball. That’s it! Snap away! poochselfie.com

Speaking of furry friends, it’s tick season! What do you use to repel the little buggers? How about all natural Bug Away from Southampton Soap Company (SSC), available at the Sag Harbor Farmers Market. It smells like witch hazel and other essential oils that repel ticks and other bugs. Just put a few pumps on your shoes and socks before you head into the woods. Or anytime you’re feeling ticky! Speaking of SSC, check out their new storefront at 30 Jagger Lane in Southampton. 631-287-SOAP, southamptonsoapcompany.com

Maybe you want to hit the road for some Hamptons fun. Invented for the British army in the late 1950s, Moke became beloved by stars, surfers and Caribbean travelers, and synonymous with easy breezy island chic. Now, Moke is introducing Moke America: A 20th-century collectible car, reinvented with 21st-century electric power, available exclusively in the USA—all while keeping Moke’s classic design and spirit alive. Now it’s bigger, wider, stronger and sturdier. The wheels have been raised from a 13- to a 14-inch wheel, so it’s taller. The windshield has been redesigned so the glass is larger, and higher. And, again, it’s electric! mokeamerica.com

The Design Furniture Outlet (DFO) is now open at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. DFO purchases large volume, overstock and trade show pieces from top furniture and lighting brands and curates items from interior designers to give buyers the opportunity to purchase exclusive pieces at dealer prices. Tanger Mall Suite 217 & 1003, Riverhead. 631-528-5600, designfurnitureoutlet.com

And here’s how to make it all smell swell: Hampton Sun (yes, the people behind the uber-popular sun screens, self-tanner perfume, shower gel and body lotion) have launched their line of Privet Bloom goodies: Diffuser, Room Spray, Scented Candle. They smell like a hedge in bloom, but even better. The pale greenery on pure white packaging is spot-on! Pick up their products at White’s Pharmacy, Sag Harbor Pharmacy and many other East End outlets. hamptonsuncare.com

Any nostalgic gamers out there might like to know that Nintendo’s NES Classic is for now in store—again. The system—for sale at Gamestop in Bridgehampton Commons—comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an AC adapter, one NES Classic Controller, and 30 games, installed and ready-to-play. 2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-4411, gamestop.com