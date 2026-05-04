Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is already causing a ripple effect across the Hamptons social calendar. Fanatics founder and Bridgehampton resident Michael Rubin is reportedly considering moving his annual Fourth of July white party to avoid a potential clash with the pop star’s big day.

Swift and Kelce have stayed quiet about any plans, but “Page Six” reports the nuptials could take place over Independence Day weekend — a holiday Swift is said to love.

If true, it would put the singer’s celebration against Rubin’s star-studded bash, a staple of the summer scene that has drawn A-list guests like Drake, Beyonce and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Still, nothing is confirmed. Rubin skipped the party altogether last year, leaving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to dominate the holiday weekend with a Southampton blowout that featured a performance by Elton John.