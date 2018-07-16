Benefit Parties

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) 2018 Summer Gala

This year's gala honored Courtney Ross, Don Church and Russell Mittermeier.

Barry Gordin July 16, 2018

    Honorees Russell Mittermeier, Courtney Ross, Don Church

    Nina Cheney, Dan Shedrick

    Nancy Atlas Project on stage

    Nancy Atlas

    Diana Aceti, Bonnie Kaye, Ada Samuelsson

    Jonathan Sabin, Gary Bierfriend, Susie Sabin

    Guests enjoy the 2018 SoFo Gala

    Debra Halpert, David Greenberg

    SoFo President Andy Sabin with Honoree Russell Mittermeier

    The SoFo Gala was met with perfect weather

    Honoree Don Church

    Diana Aceti, Frank Queuedo, Andy Sabin

    Catherine Spolorich receives her scholarship for Pursuit of Horticulture Studies

    Ava Kiss shows her SoFo Environmental scholarship

    Missy Hargraves

    Don Church, Andy Sabin, Courtney Ross, Kathy Qian, Russell Mittermeier

    Sara Wormser, Karen Goerl, Christina Martin, Nick Martin

    Kathy Rae Moley, Stephen Hayduk, Ellen W. Dioguardi, David Gribin

    Under the tents at SoFo

    Sammi and Scott Seltzer

    The South Fork Natural History Museum’s (SoFo) 29th Annual Summer Gala, honored Courtney Ross, Don Church and Russell Mittermeier for 2018 at the Bridgehampton museum site on Saturday, July 14. Local rocker Nancy Atlas and the Nancy Atlas Project performed—thanks to music sponsor Bill Miller and Associates—while Dr. Gerry Curatola and WFAN sports broadcaster Ann Liguori served as special guest auctioneers.

    Local eateries—including The Bell & Anchor, Calissa Hamptons, East Hampton Grill, Grand Banks, The Hayground School, Katchem’s Seafarm, Manna Restaurant, Mecox Bay Dairy, Montauk Shellfish Company, Page at 63 Main, Saaz Restaurant and Southampton Social Club—served delicious food and libations flowed from Channing Daughters Winery and Amagansett Wine & Spirits.

    The event benefited SoFo’s educational and environmental programs and initiatives.

