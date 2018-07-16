South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) 2018 Summer Gala

The South Fork Natural History Museum’s (SoFo) 29th Annual Summer Gala, honored Courtney Ross, Don Church and Russell Mittermeier for 2018 at the Bridgehampton museum site on Saturday, July 14. Local rocker Nancy Atlas and the Nancy Atlas Project performed—thanks to music sponsor Bill Miller and Associates—while Dr. Gerry Curatola and WFAN sports broadcaster Ann Liguori served as special guest auctioneers.

Local eateries—including The Bell & Anchor, Calissa Hamptons, East Hampton Grill, Grand Banks, The Hayground School, Katchem’s Seafarm, Manna Restaurant, Mecox Bay Dairy, Montauk Shellfish Company, Page at 63 Main, Saaz Restaurant and Southampton Social Club—served delicious food and libations flowed from Channing Daughters Winery and Amagansett Wine & Spirits.

The event benefited SoFo’s educational and environmental programs and initiatives.