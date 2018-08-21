Events

2018 East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game in Pictures

The Writers team beat the artists 12-7.

Barbara Lassen August 21, 2018

    Peter Cestaro

    Artists & Writers signage

    The Artists team

    Barbara Lassen

    The Writers team

    Writers captain Ken Auletta congratulates his team

    All in good fun, friends congratulating one another after the game

    Alec Sokolow, Stu Sleppin

    Stu Sleppin and Lonnie Quinn

    Lori Singer and Ed Hollander

    Ed Hollander and Stu Sleppin

    Batter at the plate

    Walter Bernard, Michael Dougherty

    Batter at the plate

    Leif Hope and Billy Strong

    Mike Lupica hits the traditional turnip pitch

    Lonnie Quinn, Chris Wragge

    Umpires getting ready to take their position on the field

    Carl Bernstein at the plate

    Erika Katz, Iris Smyles

    Walter Isaacson, Walter Bernard

    Alec Baldwin, David Bogatz

    Leif Hope

    The Retreat, Alexandra Feely, Kathy Shad, Executive Director Loretta K. Davis, Romarie McCue, Vanessa Petruccelli

    Erika Katz, Gabrielle Bluestone

    Amazing catch

    Lori Singer and Dan Rattiner

    Ed Hollander

    Pitcher and umpire

    Benito Vila

    Alec Sokolow and Stu Sleppin

    David Bogatz

    Mike Lupica hits the traditional turnip pitch

    Discussing a call that was made on a play

    Getting ready for the ol' turnip pitch

    Lori Singer celebrates at first base

    Michael Dougherty at bat

    The Writers get a hit

    Lonnie Quinn and Chris Wragge take a selfie

    Billy Strong

    Russell Blue, Dan Rattiner and another Artist

    High fives for a great play

    Job well done

    Benito Vila

    Chris Wragge

    Lonnie Quinn has his eye on the ball

    Lori Singer

    Lori Singer

    Dan Rattiner with East Hampton Mayor Paul F. Rickenbach, Jr.

    National Anthem

    Carl Bernstein

    Dan Rattiner

    Lori Singer

    Lonnie Quinn, Chris Wragge

    Having a great time catching up and playing ball

    Artists & Writers Game celebrates 70 years!

    Umpires getting ready to take their position on the field

    Stu Sleppin, Walter Bernard, Billy Strong, Dennis Duswalt

    Carl Bernstein

    Benito Vila, Brett Shevack

    Stu Sleppin, Hal Schroer

    Stone Abramson, Erika Katz

    Carl Bernstein, David Bernstein, Iris Smyles

    Carl Bernstein and Mike Lupica

    David Bogatz, Harry Javer

    Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin and the announcers table

    Leif Hope, Dietmar Riccomini

    Alec Baldwin

    David Bogatz, Peter Cook

    Artists & Writers Game auction items

    Writers gear

    Artists gear

    Harry Javer, Fred Grauer, Stu Sleppin

    Russell Blue

    Lonnie Quinn

    Andrea Wallace, Colman McCarthy

    Lori Singer and Stu Sleppin

    Lori Singer, Leif Hope

    Lori Singer at bat

    Leif Hope and the umpire

    Stu Sleppin at bat

    Lori Singer with Leif Hope

    Russell Blue and Tom Kulamski

    Russell Blue

    Theresa Murphy and Chrissy Michne of East End Hospice

    Leif Hope

    Leif Hope

    Mark Weinstein, Alec Sokolow and Mike Breen take in the sun before the game

    Ed Hollander, Stu Sleppin, Mike Lupica

    Harry Javer, Stu Sleppin, Mark Weinstein

    Headed home after a great game

    The 70th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game was held at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday, August 18, 2018. This much anticipated face-off between Hamptons artists and writers is one of the longest running traditions on the East End. This year, the Writers won 12-7.

    Alec Baldwin helped recap each play as the crowd cheered on the celebrities, including luminaries such as the game’s founder Leif Hope, umpire Dan Rattiner, Carl Bernstein, Ken Auletta, Mike Lupica, Chris Wragge, Lori Singer, Alec Sokolow, Stu Sleppin, Lonnie Quinn, Russell Blue and Walter Isaacson.

