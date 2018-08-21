2018 East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game in Pictures

The 70th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game was held at Herrick Park in East Hampton on Saturday, August 18, 2018. This much anticipated face-off between Hamptons artists and writers is one of the longest running traditions on the East End. This year, the Writers won 12-7.

Alec Baldwin helped recap each play as the crowd cheered on the celebrities, including luminaries such as the game’s founder Leif Hope, umpire Dan Rattiner, Carl Bernstein, Ken Auletta, Mike Lupica, Chris Wragge, Lori Singer, Alec Sokolow, Stu Sleppin, Lonnie Quinn, Russell Blue and Walter Isaacson.