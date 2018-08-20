2018 Ellen’s Run 5K Race for Breast Cancer Awareness in Pictures

The 23rd Annual Ellen’s Run was held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Radio songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O’Connor joined in the festivities as overall race winners, Erik Engstrom and Paige Duca were recognized for their accomplishment.

Ellen’s Run, an annual 5K (3.1-mile) race, is the signature fundraising event of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation and an innovative, grassroots event to raise awareness about breast cancer on the East End of Long Island. Locally, breast cancer diagnosis and mortality rates are among the highest in the state of New York.

This race draws on the strength of the community and gives back by providing mammography screenings, support and education.

Learn more at ellenhermanson.org.