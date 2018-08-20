Events

2018 Ellen’s Run 5K Race for Breast Cancer Awareness in Pictures

TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor joined the event, won by Erik Engstrom and Paige Duca.

Barbara Lassen August 20, 2018

    Rae Horton

    Barbara Lassen
    Rae Horton

    Hospital supporter Jean Shafiroff

    Barbara Lassen
    Hospital supporter Jean Shafiroff

    President of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Steven Bernstein, Yvonne Persico

    Barbara Lassen
    President of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Steven Bernstein, Yvonne Persico

    Julie Ratner announces the day's winners

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner announces the day's winners

    Julie Ratner with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Julie Ratner with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Julie Ratner

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Ratner

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation founder Julie Ratner is all smiles with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen Hermanson Foundation founder Julie Ratner is all smiles with radio hit songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O'Connor

    Jill Schwartz and Sara Blue

    Barbara Lassen
    Jill Schwartz and Sara Blue

    Anne Tschida Gomberg and Julie Ratner

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Tschida Gomberg and Julie Ratner

    Kathie Marino

    Barbara Lassen
    Kathie Marino

    Diane Christopher, Jacqueline Christopher Waldman

    Barbara Lassen
    Diane Christopher, Jacqueline Christopher Waldman

    First place overall winners Erik Engstrom of East Hampton and Paige Duca of Rockville Centre

    Barbara Lassen
    First place overall winners Erik Engstrom of East Hampton and Paige Duca of Rockville Centre

    Susie Rodan, Moira Sabo, Mary Romano

    Barbara Lassen
    Susie Rodan, Moira Sabo, Mary Romano

    First place winner Erik Engstrom

    Barbara Lassen
    First place winner Erik Engstrom

    Eddie Arnold enjoys his Kona Ice

    Barbara Lassen
    Eddie Arnold enjoys his Kona Ice

    Eddie Arnold selects flavors for his Kona Ice

    Barbara Lassen
    Eddie Arnold selects flavors for his Kona Ice

    Brendan Kelly serves up a refreshing Kona Ice

    Barbara Lassen
    Brendan Kelly serves up a refreshing Kona Ice

    The Ed & Phyllis Wellness Institute's Jennifer DiFonzo, Loretta Dalia, Denise DeFazio

    Barbara Lassen
    The Ed & Phyllis Wellness Institute's Jennifer DiFonzo, Loretta Dalia, Denise DeFazio

    Ellen's Run medals

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen's Run medals

    Tulip the Clown, otherwise known as Susan Wald

    Barbara Lassen
    Tulip the Clown, otherwise known as Susan Wald

    Dr. Bradley Gluck and CAO of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Bob Chaloner

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. Bradley Gluck and CAO of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Bob Chaloner

    Anne Tschida Gomberg

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Tschida Gomberg

    Ellen's Run awards

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen's Run awards

    A four-legged supporter of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation

    Barbara Lassen
    A four-legged supporter of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation

    Ellen's Run kicks off!

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen's Run kicks off!

    Ellen's Run kicks off!

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen's Run kicks off!

    At the starting line.

    Barbara Lassen
    At the starting line.

    At the Ellen's Run starting line

    Barbara Lassen
    At the Ellen's Run starting line

    Allie age 13, Jack age 10, Aidan age 12, Maddie age 11

    Barbara Lassen
    Allie age 13, Jack age 10, Aidan age 12, Maddie age 11

    Irfan Jahangir and Mikal, age 15

    Barbara Lassen
    Irfan Jahangir and Mikal, age 15

    Annual breast cancer survivor group photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Annual breast cancer survivor group photo

    Susie Rodan

    Barbara Lassen
    Susie Rodan

    Anabella, age 10; Helen Arnold; Mia, age 10; and Saintino, age 13

    Barbara Lassen
    Anabella, age 10; Helen Arnold; Mia, age 10; and Saintino, age 13

    Participants getting ready for the race

    Barbara Lassen
    Participants getting ready for the race

    Senator Kenneth LaValle, VP Community and Government Relations at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Robert Ross

    Barbara Lassen
    Senator Kenneth LaValle, VP Community and Government Relations at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Robert Ross

    President of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Steven Bernstein, Yvonne Persico

    Barbara Lassen
    President of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Steven Bernstein, Yvonne Persico

    Race participants warming up with a little cardio

    Barbara Lassen
    Race participants warming up with a little cardio

    The 23rd Annual Ellen’s Run was held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Radio songstress and TeenNick star Meredith O’Connor joined in the festivities as overall race winners, Erik Engstrom and Paige Duca were recognized for their accomplishment.

    Ellen’s Run, an annual 5K (3.1-mile) race, is the signature fundraising event of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation and an innovative, grassroots event to raise awareness about breast cancer on the East End of Long Island. Locally, breast cancer diagnosis and mortality rates are among the highest in the state of New York.

    This race draws on the strength of the community and gives back by providing mammography screenings, support and education.

    Learn more at ellenhermanson.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their books
    August 17, 2018
    196

    East Hampton Library Authors Night 2018 in Pictures

    Dianne, Jaqlyn, Eileen Hoy and Savanah
    August 8, 2018
    346

    Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 in Pictures: Gallery 3

    Some impromptu limbo action at Dan's Corona MonTaco!
    August 7, 2018
    476

    Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 Photo Gallery 2

    Guests dancing to the music of El Media DJ at the VIP After Party
    August 7, 2018
    74

    Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 in Pictures: Gallery 1