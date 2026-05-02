Melvin F. Gordon of Eastport Remembered for Dedication

Melvin F. Gordon, known to family and friends as Mel, died on April 4. He was 83.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1942, in Eastport and spent his life rooted in the community he loved. A graduate of Eastport High School, Mel carried the values of hard work, loyalty, and service with him throughout his life. He was a loving, generous, and thoughtful man whose steady presence touched the lives of many.

Mel served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, an experience that reflected his sense of duty and commitment. He was a longtime employee of Blackman Plumbing Supply, where he was respected for his dedication and dependable work.

A devoted member of the Eastport Fire Department for 65 years, Mel gave a remarkable portion of his life to helping others and supporting the safety of his neighbors. His long service stood as a testament to his character and his deep connection to the Eastport community. He was the kind of man who showed up when he was needed, and his years of volunteer service reflected a life lived in steadfast support of others.

Mel also found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time on the water. Fishing brought him peace, and clamming held a special place in his heart. These moments on the water were among his happiest, and they reflected his appreciation for the beauty and rhythms of the place he called home.

He is survived by his wife, Rosanne, his children Keith, Chris, and Kerri, and by grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family was the center of his life, and he took great pride in being a husband and father. His memory will remain a source of comfort and strength to those who knew him best.

Those who knew Mel will remember his kind nature, his gentle manner, and his unwavering generosity. His life was marked by service, devotion, and love, and he will be remembered with deep affection by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation was held on April 10 at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach that included a firematic service.